Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sumit, Siddhant shine with bat as Delhi sniffs outright victory against Assam

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Come Monday evening, the fortunes had swung significantly — Assam had not just conceded a 124-run lead but was also reeling at 44 for three in the second innings.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 20:17 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Delhi’s batters Sumit Mathur and Siddhant Sharma running between the wickets during the 3rd day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.
Delhi's batters Sumit Mathur and Siddhant Sharma running between the wickets during the 3rd day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.
infoIcon

Delhi's batters Sumit Mathur and Siddhant Sharma running between the wickets during the 3rd day of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam.

A dramatic turnaround on Monday leaves Delhi sniffing its first outright victory of the Ranji Trophy season at the end of day three of the clash against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

When the umpires called Stumps on Sunday evening, the host was trailing by 116 runs in the first innings with four wickets in hand. Come Monday evening, the fortunes had swung significantly — Assam had not just conceded a 124-run lead but was also reeling at 44 for three in the second innings. To make Delhi bat again, it will need to first overcome an 80-run deficit before looking to escape defeat.

Delhi’s day of dominance was thanks to an unheralded pair of Sumit Mathur and Siddhant Sharma. Though their primary skill is with the ball, they showed their all-round utility by stitching together a 166-run partnership off 235 deliveries for the eighth wicket.

Mathur, a left-arm spinner who took a match haul of nine wickets on his Ranji debut against Odisha last season, brought up his maiden First Class hundred in just his second appearance. Siddhant, a left-arm seamer playing his third game, wasn’t far away from the three-figure mark either. He made 89, helping Delhi reach 454.

Delhi’s batter Sumit Mathur celebrates after his century.
Delhi's batter Sumit Mathur celebrates after his century.
lightbox-info

Delhi's batter Sumit Mathur celebrates after his century.

The lower-order turnaround began with Harshit Rana making a half-century in the morning session before being done in by Mukhtar Hussain’s swing.

In addition to the three wickets Assam lost on Monday, there will be a slight concern in its dressing room surrounding skipper Denish Das. Off his first ball, he was struck on his abdomen by a delivery from Himanshu Chauhan, forcing him to retire hurt. He was later taken to a nearby hospital. “Das has received an injection. There will be a scan done. He is doing okay. He is able to speak and walk. We will have to see whether he can bat again in this match,” Assam manager Sudip Chakraborty said.

Brief scores:
Assam — 1st innings: 330
Delhi — 1st innings: 454.
Assam — 2nd innings: Subham Mandal lbw b Sidhu 18, Rishav Das c Himmat b Rana 10, Abhishek Thakuri lbw b Grewal 9, Denish Das (retired hurt) 0, Sibsankar Roy (batting) 4, Bhargav Dutta (batting) 0; Extras (b-3): 3; Total (for three wkts. in 15 overs): 44.

