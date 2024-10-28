Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jalaj-Nizar partnership gives Kerala upper hand against Bengal on Day 3

As the sun shone brighter, the script in the rain-affected Ranji Trophy Group-C match between Bengal and Kerala changed in favour of the tourist at the Jadavpur University ground here on Monday.

Kerala, which closed the short-lived second day at a precarious 51 for four, lost two more wickets in the first hour of the penultimate day to reel at 83 for six.

However, Jalaj Saxena (84, 162b, 12x4) and Salman Nizar (64*, 205b, 6x4) scored brilliant half-centuries to forge a 140-run partnership for the seventh wicket and revive the visitors’ first innings.

Salman and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (30*, 48b, 5x4) formed an unbeaten 44-run stand to place Kerala well at 267 for seven at the draw of stumps.

Bengal enjoyed comeback man Ishan Porel’s fifth fiver as the pacer dismissed overnight batters Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran in successive overs. Sachin was bowled while shouldering arms, while Akshay top-edged one to be spectacularly caught by a jumping Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3

However, Saha hurt his thumb and was off the field after the first session.

Thereafter, Salman and Jalaj applied themselves on a flat track, on which the ball sometimes came at ankle height, to bail Kerala out. As conditions eased out, the left-right duo defended solidly and rotated the strike.

Jalaj excelled with his placement as he executed his drives, flicks and late cuts deftly. Before losing his off-stump to Suraj Jaiswal in the final session, the seasoned all-rounder, who survived a couple of strong lbw appeals and was dropped by Anustup Majumdar in the slips off Ishan on 72, had ensured Kerala’s recovery.

Salman showed his superb footwork as he unleashed some lovely punches and cuts on the off-side in his five-hour-long patient unbeaten knock and reached his fifth fifty. The southpaw combined well with Azharuddeen to frustrate the Bengal bowlers, who worked hard but agonisingly witnessed a distinct advantage slipping out of their hands.