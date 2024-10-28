MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: After hat-trick against TN in Buchi Babu, Chhattisgarh’s Shubham follows it up with fifer

“Coming back to the ground where I took my hat-trick against the same opponent gave a good feeling, and I was a bit confident,” said Shubham. 

Published : Oct 28, 2024 20:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 28 October 2024.
Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 28 October 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 28 October 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Shubham Agrawal has fond memories of playing at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here. In 2023, the leg-spinner took a hat-trick during the Buchi Babu tournament. On Monday, in his sixth First-Class match, the 30-year-old got his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings against Tamil Nadu, which has put Chhattisgarh within striking distance of a big win. 

“Coming back to the ground where I took my hat-trick against the same opponent gave a good feeling, and I was a bit confident,” said Shubham. 

“There was some purchase for the spinners, and we used it well. I tried to bowl my flippers a lot more because it suited this surface. Our batters did a good job scoring 500 runs. Hopefully, we get the seven points from this match,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu batting coach Tanveer Jabbar rued a lack of application from his batters but added that it was a good wake-up call for his side. “I don’t think there are any demons in the pitch. They bowled well, but we should have done better. The approach could have been more positive, trying to play their natural game,” said Tanveer. 

