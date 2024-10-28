Ranji Trophy 2024-25: After hat-trick against TN in Buchi Babu, Chhattisgarh’s Shubham follows it up with fifer

Shubham Agrawal has fond memories of playing at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here. In 2023, the leg-spinner took a hat-trick during the Buchi Babu tournament. On Monday, in his sixth First-Class match, the 30-year-old got his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings against Tamil Nadu, which has put Chhattisgarh within striking distance of a big win.

“Coming back to the ground where I took my hat-trick against the same opponent gave a good feeling, and I was a bit confident,” said Shubham.

“There was some purchase for the spinners, and we used it well. I tried to bowl my flippers a lot more because it suited this surface. Our batters did a good job scoring 500 runs. Hopefully, we get the seven points from this match,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu batting coach Tanveer Jabbar rued a lack of application from his batters but added that it was a good wake-up call for his side. “I don’t think there are any demons in the pitch. They bowled well, but we should have done better. The approach could have been more positive, trying to play their natural game,” said Tanveer.