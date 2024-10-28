MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Chhattisgarh on driving seat after enforcing Tamil Nadu to follow on

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: In reply to Chhattisgarh’s 500, TN folded out for 259 in its first innings as Shubham ran through the hosts’ middle and lower order.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 19:34 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu batter R. Sonu Yadav was bowled out in a ball delivered by Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal during the Ranji Trophy match.
Tamil Nadu batter R. Sonu Yadav was bowled out in a ball delivered by Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
Tamil Nadu batter R. Sonu Yadav was bowled out in a ball delivered by Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal (five for 62) spun a web around the Tamil Nadu batters and bowled Chhattisgarh into a commanding position on day three of the third-round Ranji Trophy encounter at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Monday.

In reply to Chhattisgarh’s 500, TN folded out for 259 in its first innings as Shubham ran through the hosts’ middle and lower order. Having secured a 241-run first-innings lead, the visitor enforced the follow-on and is well-placed to press for an outright win on the final day. At Stumps, TN was 71 for one in its second essay and needs another 170 runs to make the opponent bat again.

In the morning session, skipper N. Jagadeesan (49) and nightwatchman S. Ajith Ram looked assured, getting boundaries regularly during their 73-run second-wicket partnership.

However, Ajith Ram’s misguided lofted shot off left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal brought upon his downfall, with Ravi Kiran taking a brilliant catch running back from mid-on before Jagadeesan was caught behind off Ashish Chouhan.

Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match.
Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham Agrawal celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

After lunch, Amandeep Khare’s men seized control of the game when Shubham had the well-set Vijay Shankar edging one to slip. The leggie used his variations well and bowled tight lines, keeping the batters guessing.

From 143 for six, M. Shahrukh Khan (50) and C. Andre Siddharth (55 n.o.) steadied things, forging a 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket. The 18-year-old Andre was the best TN batter on the day and continued his good touch in the second innings. He was solid in defence and used his long reach to get fully forward while also using his feet well when he went aerial.

Just as the southern side looked to be turning the tide, Shubham delivered a crucial breakthrough by trapping Shahrukh leg-before with a delivery that skidded off the surface.

He quickly ran through the tail, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul as the home team lost its last four wickets for 20 runs in six overs.

Brief scores:
Chhattisgarh -1st innings: 500
Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: 259
Tamil Nadu - 2nd innings: S. Lokeshwar lbw b Mandal 6, N. Jagadeesan batting 28, C. Andre Siddharth batting 36; Extras (w-1): 1; Total (for one wkt in 16 overs): 71.

