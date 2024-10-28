Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club

Real Madrid said that it will stay away from the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday as it is convinced that its striker Vinicius, the favourite to win the men’s award, has been snubbed.

“It is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” the club told AFP.

Vinicius, who won the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the La Liga with Real Madrid last season, was one of the frontrunners in the race to win the trophy. But hours before the ceremony, it was known that neither the Brazilian nor any of the players from his team would be travelling to France for the same.

At the same time, several reports on social claimed that Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri was expected to win the Ballon d’Or over Vinicius.

Touted as the ‘best midfielder in the world’ at the moment by Pep Guardiola, the 28-year-old won the Premier League with his club and the 2024 European Championships with his country, earlier this year.

However, the organisers of the tournament have refuted such.

“No player or club knows who has won the Ballon d’Or. All the clubs and players are in the same boat,” a source told AFP. “