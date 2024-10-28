MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club

Real Madrid said that it will stay away from the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday as it is convinced that its striker Vinicius, the favourite to win the men’s award, has been snubbed.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 21:08 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior was one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or but is now expected to finish second-best in the race for the award.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior was one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or but is now expected to finish second-best in the race for the award. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior was one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or but is now expected to finish second-best in the race for the award. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid said that it will stay away from the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday as it is convinced that its striker Vinicius, the favourite to win the men’s award, has been snubbed.

“It is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” the club told AFP.

Vinicius, who won the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the La Liga with Real Madrid last season, was one of the frontrunners in the race to win the trophy. But hours before the ceremony, it was known that neither the Brazilian nor any of the players from his team would be travelling to France for the same.

At the same time, several reports on social claimed that Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri was expected to win the Ballon d’Or over Vinicius.

Touted as the ‘best midfielder in the world’ at the moment by Pep Guardiola, the 28-year-old won the Premier League with his club and the 2024 European Championships with his country, earlier this year.

However, the organisers of the tournament have refuted such.

“No player or club knows who has won the Ballon d’Or. All the clubs and players are in the same boat,” a source told AFP. “

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 10-13 Patna Pirates, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Haryana Steelers beats Dabang Delhi 41-24 in first match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  3. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium draws ire of Delhi athletes
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  2. Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ballon d’Or 2024: When was the last time neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo won the award?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 10-13 Patna Pirates, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Haryana Steelers beats Dabang Delhi 41-24 in first match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  3. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium draws ire of Delhi athletes
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment