MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who can be the next Manchester United manager?

Compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 18:48 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate (left) and Zinedine Zidane.
FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate (left) and Zinedine Zidane. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate (left) and Zinedine Zidane. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag was sacked as the Manchester United boss on Monday after a poor start to the 2024-25 English Premier League season that sees the team placed 14th on the table after nine matches.

This decision came after United suffered a 1-2 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

Compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.

So, who can take the reins at Old Trafford and steer the Red Devils back on track in the ongoing season? Here’s a look at some of the possible options:

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate taking on the Manchester United job remains a possibility after he stepped down as the England manager after the 2024 European Championship.

He is perhaps England’s best coach since Sir Alf Ramsey, who led the country to its maiden World Cup title in 1966. Southgate led the Three Lions to two consecutive runner-up finishes at the Euros.

The last time the tactician managed a club was when he was the head coach at Middlesborough for three seasons, a stint which wasn’t quite successful for him. However, if United is looking for an English coach then Southgate is one of the best options right now.

Zinedine Zidane

For the past three years, Zidane has been without a job. And there could be good reason for that.

After a couple of successful stints with Real Madrid, he left the Los Blancos back in 2021. Since then, he has been linked with multiple clubs, of which United is one. Zidane was even reported to have rejected the head coach role for the USA men’s team.

However, there have been media reports saying that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner could be waiting for the France job. Two years back, even former teammate Thierry Henry suggested the same.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman remains as one of the top prospects to succeed Ten Hag.

Roberto Mancini

It remains to be seen whether the Italian tactician will cross over to the red side of Manchester and make a return to England, since he led Manchester City to its maiden league title in the Premier League era.

Most recently, Mancini was the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team for a brief period of time. He reached a mutual agreement with the management to terminate his contract after poor results.

Graham Potter

This Englishman knows how to win at Old Trafford after the former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach led the Seagulls to their first win at the stadium.

Potter did wonders with Brighton and even led the side to its then highest-ever finish in the top flight after the team was placed ninth at the end of the 2021-22 season. He then left for Chelsea in 2022, but his stay was quite short lived at Stamford Bridge.

While his stint with the Blues might have left a blot on his Premier League CV, his time with Brighton that produced some eye-catching football might put him as one of the favourites to join United.

Massimiliano Allegri

Another Italian whose name could be thrown in the mix is Max Allegri.

He was sacked by Juventus earlier this year after he won the Coppa Italia, after which his conduct didn’t go in line with the club’s values. The 56-year-old reportedly clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director after the final win.

As of now, he is without a job and has a trophy-filled cabinet, which includes six Serie-A titles, to make a case for himself in front of the powers that be at United.

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Gareth Southgate /

Graham Potter /

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer /

Massimiliano Allegri /

Zinedine Zidane /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 5-7 Patna Pirates, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Haryana Steelers beats Dabang Delhi 41-24 in first match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  4. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium draws ire of Delhi athletes
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  2. Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ballon d’Or 2024: When was the last time neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo won the award?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 5-7 Patna Pirates, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Haryana Steelers beats Dabang Delhi 41-24 in first match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who can be the next Manchester United manager?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony, says Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect the club
    AFP
  4. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium draws ire of Delhi athletes
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment