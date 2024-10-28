Who can be the next Manchester United manager?

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag was sacked as the Manchester United boss on Monday after a poor start to the 2024-25 English Premier League season that sees the team placed 14th on the table after nine matches.

This decision came after United suffered a 1-2 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

Compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.

So, who can take the reins at Old Trafford and steer the Red Devils back on track in the ongoing season? Here’s a look at some of the possible options:

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate taking on the Manchester United job remains a possibility after he stepped down as the England manager after the 2024 European Championship.

He is perhaps England’s best coach since Sir Alf Ramsey, who led the country to its maiden World Cup title in 1966. Southgate led the Three Lions to two consecutive runner-up finishes at the Euros.

The last time the tactician managed a club was when he was the head coach at Middlesborough for three seasons, a stint which wasn’t quite successful for him. However, if United is looking for an English coach then Southgate is one of the best options right now.

Zinedine Zidane

For the past three years, Zidane has been without a job. And there could be good reason for that.

After a couple of successful stints with Real Madrid, he left the Los Blancos back in 2021. Since then, he has been linked with multiple clubs, of which United is one. Zidane was even reported to have rejected the head coach role for the USA men’s team.

However, there have been media reports saying that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner could be waiting for the France job. Two years back, even former teammate Thierry Henry suggested the same.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman remains as one of the top prospects to succeed Ten Hag.

Roberto Mancini

It remains to be seen whether the Italian tactician will cross over to the red side of Manchester and make a return to England, since he led Manchester City to its maiden league title in the Premier League era.

Most recently, Mancini was the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team for a brief period of time. He reached a mutual agreement with the management to terminate his contract after poor results.

Graham Potter

This Englishman knows how to win at Old Trafford after the former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach led the Seagulls to their first win at the stadium.

Potter did wonders with Brighton and even led the side to its then highest-ever finish in the top flight after the team was placed ninth at the end of the 2021-22 season. He then left for Chelsea in 2022, but his stay was quite short lived at Stamford Bridge.

While his stint with the Blues might have left a blot on his Premier League CV, his time with Brighton that produced some eye-catching football might put him as one of the favourites to join United.

Massimiliano Allegri

Another Italian whose name could be thrown in the mix is Max Allegri.

He was sacked by Juventus earlier this year after he won the Coppa Italia, after which his conduct didn’t go in line with the club’s values. The 56-year-old reportedly clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director after the final win.

As of now, he is without a job and has a trophy-filled cabinet, which includes six Serie-A titles, to make a case for himself in front of the powers that be at United.