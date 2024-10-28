MagazineBuy Print

List of all men’s Ballon d’Or winners from 1956-2023

Lionel Messi of Argentina is the most recipient of the men’s award. With eight awards in total, he holds the record for the most number of wins.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Oct. 30, 2023.
FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d'Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ballon d’Or is an annual award given by France Football to the best male and female footballers over the previous year.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is the most recipient of the men’s award. With eight awards in total, he holds the record for the most number of wins.

Messi’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have been left off the list of nominees for 2024, the first time this has happened since 2003.

The FIFA Player of the Year award was merged with the Ballon d’Or between 2010 and 2015 to create the FIFA Ballon d’Or, but it is now a separate award.

Following is the list of all the men’s Ballon d’Or winners, starting from 1956, when it was given for the first time, with England’s Stanley Matthews winning it.

Player Nationality Year
Stanley Matthews England 1956
Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina/Spain 1957
Raymond Kopa France 1958
Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina/Spain 1959
Luis Suárez Spain 1960
Omar Sivori Italy 1961
Josef Masopust Czechoslovakia 1962
Lev Yashin Soviet Union 1963
Denis Law England 1964
Eusébio Portugal 1965
Bobby Charlton England 1966
Flórián Albert Hungary 1967
George Best Northern Ireland 1968
Gianni Rivera Italy 1969
Gerd Müller West Germany 1970
Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1971
Franz Beckenbauer West Germany 1972
Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1973
Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1974
Oleg Blokhin Soviet Union 1975
Franz Beckenbauer West Germany 1976
Allan Simonsen Denmark 1977
Kevin Keegan England 1978
Kevin Keegan England 1979
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany 1980
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany 1981
Paolo Rossi Italy 1982
Michel Platini France 1983
Michel Platini France 1984
Michel Platini France 1985
Igor Belanov Soviet Union 1986
Ruud Gullit Netherlands 1987
Marco van Basten Netherlands 1988
Marco van Basten Netherlands 1989
Lothar Matthäus Germany 1990
Jean-Pierre Papin France 1991
Marco van Basten Netherlands 1992
Roberto Baggio Italy 1993
Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria 1994
George Weah Liberia 1995
Matthias Sammer Germany 1996
Ronaldo Brazil 1997
Zinedine Zidane France 1998
Rivaldo Brazil 1999
Luís Figo Portugal 2000
Michael Owen England 2001
Ronaldo Brazil 2002
Pavel Nedvěd Czechia 2003
Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine 2004
Ronaldinho Brazil 2005
Fabio Cannavaro Italy 2006
Kaká Brazil 2007
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2008
Lionel Messi Argentina 2009
Lionel Messi Argentina 2010
Lionel Messi Argentina 2011
Lionel Messi Argentina 2012
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2013
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2014
Lionel Messi Argentina 2015
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2017
Luka Modric Croatia 2018
Lionel Messi Argentina 2019
Not awarded ------ 2020
Lionel Messi Argentina 2021
Karim Benzema France 2022
Lionel Messi Argentina 2023

