Danish Superliga: Away fans barred indefinitely for FC Copenhagen v Brondby matches after clashes

The Danish League organisation said that there would be no visiting supporters allowed at matches between the two teams for an undisclosed period.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 23:19 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Supporters dressed in black and wearing face coverings were seen invading the field.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Supporters dressed in black and wearing face coverings were seen invading the field. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Supporters dressed in black and wearing face coverings were seen invading the field. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

No away spectators will be permitted at games between Danish Superliga sides FC Copenhagen and Brondby following the violent incidents between fans during Sunday’s derby clash at Brondby Stadium, the league’s governing body announced.

The Danish League organisation said that there would be no visiting supporters allowed at matches between the two teams for an undisclosed period.

“The decision is not time-limited but is effective until it is decided that away supporters can attend derby matches again,” director Claus Thomsen said in a statement.

“We are sad that such a measure is necessary, because of course it affects a lot of innocent fans who are able to enjoy a football match in the stadium and behave properly, but for the sake of Danish football, for the safety of all fans and to ensure the conduct of the match, we have to react.”

Supporters dressed in black and wearing face coverings were seen invading the field, and throwing plastic seats and flares at one another just before kick-off, which resulted in a 15-minute delay to the match.

The build-up to the match was also marred by violent incidents, with Danish broadcaster DR reporting clashes on Saturday night between supporters, as well as stones being thrown at trains transporting Copenhagen fans to the arena earlier on Sunday.

The match ended 0-0.

