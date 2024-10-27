Palmer nets winner as Chelsea beats Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League 2024-25

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counter-attack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker’s league goal tally to six this season.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.