Palmer nets winner as Chelsea beats Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League 2024-25

Cole Palmer scored the winner as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League to continue its unbeaten run at home, at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, left, celebrates with teammate Pedro Neto after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, left, celebrates with teammate Pedro Neto after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, celebrates with teammate Pedro Neto after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counter-attack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker’s league goal tally to six this season.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

