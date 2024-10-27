Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CRY 1-0; Mateta scores to take the lead

When will the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 27 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

Where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.