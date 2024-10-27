MagazineBuy Print

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CRY 1-0; Mateta scores to take the lead

CRY v TOT: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in England.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Daniel Munoz during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC.
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Daniel Munoz during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Daniel Munoz during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE SCORE

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Starting line-ups:
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Mitchell, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton; Sarr, Eze, Mateta
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Udogie, Romero, Porro, Van de Ven; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Solanke, Johnson, Moore
When will the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 27 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

