Latest issue of Sportstar

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: ARS v LIV, Saka starts for Gunners, Premier League updates, live streaming info

ARS vs LIV: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in England.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 20:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal vs Liverpool Starting Lineup:
Arsenal: Raya (GK); Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Merino, Rice, Martinelli; Trossard, Havertz
Liverpool: Kelleher (GK); Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal’s serene start to the season has hit stormy waters in the past week, and Mikel Arteta’s side knows it will be under pressure at home to Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

Defeat at Bournemouth last weekend was Arsenal’s first in any competition since April and not only did it drop three points but it also lost key defender William Saliba for the Liverpool clash after his red card.

Arsenal responded with a laboured 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League but even that came at a cost with defender Riccardo Calafiori hobbling off 20 minutes from time with an injury.

The Italian could be missing along with the suspended Saliba plus injured trio Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber for the visit of a Liverpool side which has begun the post-Jurgen Klopp era in outstanding fashion.

Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig on Wednesday means new manager Arne Slot has won 11 of his first 12 games in charge and all six away from home -- both club records.

Defeat would leave Arsenal seven points adrift of Slot’s side and potentially six behind Manchester City, which hosts second-bottom Southampton on Saturday.

That might not have Arteta hitting the panic button but allowing its two biggest title rivals such an early head start would leave the Londoners with precious little wriggle room in the months ahead.

Read the full preview here

(From agencies)

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST, on Saturday, October 27 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

