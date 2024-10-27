Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: ARS v LIV, Saka starts for Gunners, Premier League updates, live streaming info

Arsenal vs Liverpool Starting Lineup: Arsenal: Raya (GK); Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Merino, Rice, Martinelli; Trossard, Havertz Liverpool: Kelleher (GK); Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal’s serene start to the season has hit stormy waters in the past week, and Mikel Arteta’s side knows it will be under pressure at home to Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

Defeat at Bournemouth last weekend was Arsenal’s first in any competition since April and not only did it drop three points but it also lost key defender William Saliba for the Liverpool clash after his red card.

Arsenal responded with a laboured 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League but even that came at a cost with defender Riccardo Calafiori hobbling off 20 minutes from time with an injury.

The Italian could be missing along with the suspended Saliba plus injured trio Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber for the visit of a Liverpool side which has begun the post-Jurgen Klopp era in outstanding fashion.

Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig on Wednesday means new manager Arne Slot has won 11 of his first 12 games in charge and all six away from home -- both club records.

Defeat would leave Arsenal seven points adrift of Slot’s side and potentially six behind Manchester City, which hosts second-bottom Southampton on Saturday.

That might not have Arteta hitting the panic button but allowing its two biggest title rivals such an early head start would leave the Londoners with precious little wriggle room in the months ahead.

(From agencies)