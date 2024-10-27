MagazineBuy Print

Sabitra Bhandari shines as Nepal knocks India out of SAFF Women’s Championship 2024

Nepal beat India 4-2 in the penalty shootout to secure a spot in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:47 IST , Kathmandu - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manisha Kalyan in action for India against Nepal in the semifinals of SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu.
Manisha Kalyan in action for India against Nepal in the semifinals of SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Manisha Kalyan in action for India against Nepal in the semifinals of SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

India crashed out of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 when it went down to Nepal 2-4 in penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals played at the Dasharath Stadium on Sunday.

Nepal will play Bangladesh in the final, which thrashed Bhutan 7-1 in the other semifinal, earlier in the day.

Played in front of a packed house, the shoot-out was applied after regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw in a match that witnessed more drama off the pitch than inside.

Once India took the lead in the 62nd minute through Sangita Basfore’s brilliant shot from well outside the box and Nepal scored an “equaliser” that was denied by the referee, the match was held up for more than 70 minutes as the host side refused to continue protesting the referee’s decision.

ALSO READ: India loses 2-3 to Thailand, knocked out of race for U-17 AFC Asian Cup 2025

The referee Om Choki from Bhutan waited patiently for more than hour and after discussion between the supervising officials and the Nepal team, the match resumed.

Seconds after the match resumed, Nepal equalised through Sabitra Bhandari, the record goalscorer of her country that ultimately proved crucial in stretching the game beyond 90 minutes.

In the tie-breaker, Nepal managed to convert all four of their initial attempts, while only Manisha and Karishma Shirvoikar could find the target for India.

Skipper Ashalata Devi and Ranjana Chanu were the two who missed for the Blue Tigresses.

