ISL 2024-25: Parthib Gogoi becomes NorthEast United’s all-time top-scorer with brace against Jamshedpur FC

With his brace against Jamshedpur in NorthEast United’s 5-0 drubbing of the Red Miners, local boy Parthib Gogoi leapfrogged Wilmar Jordan Gil as the club’s all-time top-scorer on Saturday.

Gogoi netted in the 44th and 55th minute in NorthEast’s biggest-ever in the history of the Indian Super League to take his tally to 16 goals across all competitions. Gil, who now plays for Chennaiyin FC, has 15 in a Highlanders shirt.

The 21-year-old has now scored 10 goals in the ISL, five in the Durand Cup, and one in the Super Cup for the Highlanders. Last season, he netted five times and provided four assists in 17 appearances in the league.

It was back in 2022 that the winger from Assam joined NEUFC from the Indian Arrows, fresh from lifting the SAFF U-20 Championship with India. He scored four goals in that tournament.

List of NorthEast United FC’s all-time top goal scorers

Parthib Gogoi - 16

Wilmar Jordan Gil - 15

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 12

Deshorn Brown - 12

Nestor Albiach - 12