Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as new white-ball captain of Pakistan; Salman Ali Agha named vice captain

Mohammad Rizwan replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan’s new white-ball captain of Pakistan while Salman Ali Agha was named vice-captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

Having made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2015, Rizwan has racked up over 5000 runs in white-ball cricket on the international level and has an average of over 40 across both formats.

“I’m deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain,” Rizwan said in a statement.

“Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour.

“I’m committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters.”

The decision comes after Babar stepped down from captaincy, earlier this month, to reduce his workload and focus solely on his batting.

“It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role,” Babar wrote on social media.

“Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it’s added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.”