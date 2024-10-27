Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Blow-dryers, burning dung cakes in vain as Bihar vs Karnataka Day 2 gets called off due to wet outfield

The second day of the Ranji Trophy ‘Group C’ clash between Bihar and Karnataka at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium was called off due to a wet outfield after incessant showers lashed Patna overnight.

The long faces of the Karnataka backroom staff at 8.30am on Sunday spoke volumes about how the day was going to pan out.

Mayank Agarwal’s side, having managed to pick only two points from its previous two clashes, is desperately looking for a win. And a one-sided win at that, eyeing all of the seven points on offer.

The only good thing, probably, that came out of the day was Mayank got some rest after a brief episode of food poisoning the day before. His team, having read the writing on the wall well in advance, didn’t even travel down to the venue.

Resorting to desperate measures, which included using blow-dryers and weirdly setting fire to dung-cakes on wet patches of the green expanse, also didn’t help.

“I wanted to check what they were planning to burn. Normally, you would sprinkle sawdust,” said Karnataka head coach Yere Goud, after closely examining the curious arrangement.

The Bihar players engaged in a game of foot-volley post lunch. Spectators, who had somehow waded in through metres of the slimy road leading to the stadium, caught at least some live action.

Karnataka will resume its first innings at 16 for no loss on Monday in response to the host’s 143.