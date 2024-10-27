MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first against India; Harmanpreet back after niggle

IND-W vs NZ-W: Get all the live scores and updates from the second ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 13:36 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during practice session ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women’s Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during practice session ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women’s Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
India's Harmanpreet Kaur during practice session ahead of the 2st ODI between India and New Zealand women's Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LIVE SCORE

TOSS

New Zealand Women wins the toss and opts to bat first.

TEAM NEWS

NZ Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

IND Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

PREVIEW

The White Ferns recorded one of the greatest moments in New Zealand’s cricket history last Sunday, by lifting the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, but they could not go back home to the cool air of New Zealand to celebrate. Instead, here they are in the heat of western India, licking their wounds after suffering a crushing defeat in the opening ODI.

The Sophie Devine-led side must be desperate to bounce back in the second ODI on Sunday. They have to win to keep the three-match series alive, but more importantly, they have to score points on the ICC Women’s Championship table, which decides the teams for next year’s World Cup.

As the host, India has no worries about qualification. But the Women in Blue will be aiming to win the series against the T20 World Cup winner with a game to spare.

India, of course, looked the better side in the first game, despite failing to bat through the 50 overs on a good track. That none of its batters could even reach fifty could be a cause for concern.

The likes of Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha and Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain in the first ODI for the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, may not have enjoyed watching the highlights of the Indian innings. But Tejal Hasabnis would. The 27-year-old debutant played sensibly, and with confidence, to top-score, after coming at 91 for four with nearly 35 overs remaining.

Saima Thakor is a year older. The seamer also had an excellent debut, picking up two wickets. She was part of what was an excellent Indian attack, which was well served by Deepti Sharma’s intelligent variations of pace and Radha Yadav’s flight.

The visiting batters need to come up with a better show against the Indian bowlers. Some of them had looked good, as they reached 20s or 30s, but nobody touched 40.

There is, however, plenty of talent and experience in New Zealand’s batting, in the form of skipper Devine, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer and Brooke Halliday. But, the White Ferns have been dealt a heavy blow after Amelia Kerr, the leg-spinning all-rounder who was the player of the final and of the tournament at the T20 World Cup, is flying home on Sunday after suffering a grade one quadriceps tear.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

When is the second ODI between India and New Zealand played?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand women will be on October 27, Sunday.
What time does the second ODI between India and New Zealand start?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand women will start at 1.30 PM IST.
Where is the second ODI between India and New Zealand held?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand women will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.

SQUADS

India
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil
New Zealand
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

