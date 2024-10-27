IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first against India; Harmanpreet back after niggle

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand Women wins the toss and opts to bat first.

NZ Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

IND Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

The White Ferns recorded one of the greatest moments in New Zealand’s cricket history last Sunday, by lifting the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, but they could not go back home to the cool air of New Zealand to celebrate. Instead, here they are in the heat of western India, licking their wounds after suffering a crushing defeat in the opening ODI.

The Sophie Devine-led side must be desperate to bounce back in the second ODI on Sunday. They have to win to keep the three-match series alive, but more importantly, they have to score points on the ICC Women’s Championship table, which decides the teams for next year’s World Cup.

As the host, India has no worries about qualification. But the Women in Blue will be aiming to win the series against the T20 World Cup winner with a game to spare.

India, of course, looked the better side in the first game, despite failing to bat through the 50 overs on a good track. That none of its batters could even reach fifty could be a cause for concern.

The likes of Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha and Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain in the first ODI for the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, may not have enjoyed watching the highlights of the Indian innings. But Tejal Hasabnis would. The 27-year-old debutant played sensibly, and with confidence, to top-score, after coming at 91 for four with nearly 35 overs remaining.

Saima Thakor is a year older. The seamer also had an excellent debut, picking up two wickets. She was part of what was an excellent Indian attack, which was well served by Deepti Sharma’s intelligent variations of pace and Radha Yadav’s flight.

The visiting batters need to come up with a better show against the Indian bowlers. Some of them had looked good, as they reached 20s or 30s, but nobody touched 40.

There is, however, plenty of talent and experience in New Zealand’s batting, in the form of skipper Devine, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer and Brooke Halliday. But, the White Ferns have been dealt a heavy blow after Amelia Kerr, the leg-spinning all-rounder who was the player of the final and of the tournament at the T20 World Cup, is flying home on Sunday after suffering a grade one quadriceps tear.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

