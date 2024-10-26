MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand coach asks his side to take inspiration from men’s Test series win ahead of second ODI

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, the leg-spinning all-rounder who was the player of the final and of the tournament at the Women’s T20 World Cup, will not be available after suffering a grade one quadriceps tear.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 20:20 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
New Zealand women’s cricket team coach Ben Sawyer during a press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand women’s cricket team coach Ben Sawyer during a press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand women’s cricket team coach Ben Sawyer during a press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Amelia Kerr carried her stunning T20 World Cup form, across sea to the ODI series in India, but sadly, she will take no further part in it. The all-rounder’s injury has left the New Zealand team management in an unenviable position ahead of Sunday’s second ODI.

“Amelia is a huge loss for us and she is pretty gutted herself,” the Kiwi coach Ben Sawyer said.

“On the flat wicket, she thought she had loads of runs in this ODI series to make. So it is up to us to make up for those runs, and with the ball, she had got four wickets (in the first match). We have got a little bit of work to make up for the loss of Amelia,” he added.

Sawyer admitted the women could take inspiration from New Zealand’s men, who scored a historic Test series win in India (with a game to spare) on Saturday. “It has been amazing to watch what the boys have done,” he said.

“Everyone was pretty excited. They watched the All Blacks and then the Test match. To see the boys achieve success over here gives us a little bit of excitement as well,” Sawyer added.

PREVIEW | IND-W vs NZ-W: India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr ruled out of ODIs

He conceded India’s spinners proved a handful in the opening game. One of those spinners, Deepti Sharma, said she felt mixing up the pace was the right thing on the wicket.

“That was my plan and I was able to execute it,” she said. “(Though we could not use up the full overs) we felt the total (227) was a decent one.”

She said winning the first game of the series was a big plus for India.

“We did well as a team. I could also contribute well personally. I would like to do that in the second game, too,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

New Zealand Women /

Amelia Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: U Mumba 8-10 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand coach asks his side to take inspiration from men’s Test series win ahead of second ODI
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: MCI 1-0 SOU; Haaland gives City the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W: India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr ruled out of ODIs
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand coach asks his side to take inspiration from men’s Test series win ahead of second ODI
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W: India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr ruled out of ODIs
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Patience pays off as Saima Thakor impresses on international debut against New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W: It’s good to start with a win after tough one-and-half to two months, says Mandhana
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI: India Women defy odds to tame high-flying Kiwis in series opener
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: U Mumba 8-10 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand coach asks his side to take inspiration from men’s Test series win ahead of second ODI
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: MCI 1-0 SOU; Haaland gives City the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W: India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr ruled out of ODIs
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment