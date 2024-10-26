IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand coach asks his side to take inspiration from men’s Test series win ahead of second ODI

Amelia Kerr carried her stunning T20 World Cup form, across sea to the ODI series in India, but sadly, she will take no further part in it. The all-rounder’s injury has left the New Zealand team management in an unenviable position ahead of Sunday’s second ODI.

“Amelia is a huge loss for us and she is pretty gutted herself,” the Kiwi coach Ben Sawyer said.

“On the flat wicket, she thought she had loads of runs in this ODI series to make. So it is up to us to make up for those runs, and with the ball, she had got four wickets (in the first match). We have got a little bit of work to make up for the loss of Amelia,” he added.

Sawyer admitted the women could take inspiration from New Zealand’s men, who scored a historic Test series win in India (with a game to spare) on Saturday. “It has been amazing to watch what the boys have done,” he said.

“Everyone was pretty excited. They watched the All Blacks and then the Test match. To see the boys achieve success over here gives us a little bit of excitement as well,” Sawyer added.

PREVIEW | IND-W vs NZ-W: India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr ruled out of ODIs

He conceded India’s spinners proved a handful in the opening game. One of those spinners, Deepti Sharma, said she felt mixing up the pace was the right thing on the wicket.

“That was my plan and I was able to execute it,” she said. “(Though we could not use up the full overs) we felt the total (227) was a decent one.”

She said winning the first game of the series was a big plus for India.

“We did well as a team. I could also contribute well personally. I would like to do that in the second game, too,” she said.