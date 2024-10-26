MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga

The 27-year-old player collided with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni late in their 1-1 draw on September 29, and needed medical attention on the pitch.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 20:10 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Le Normand (right) had made eight appearance since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning the Euros with Spain.
Le Normand (right) had made eight appearance since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning the Euros with Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Le Normand (right) had made eight appearance since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning the Euros with Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid cannot provide a timeline for defender Robin Le Normand’s return from a traumatic brain injury, manager Diego Simeone said on Saturday.

“We still don’t have a clear idea about his return. The important thing is that he comes back well. That’s the only thing we care about,” Simeone told reporters on Saturday, ahead of his side’s visit to Real Betis in La Liga.

The 27-year-old player collided with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni late in their 1-1 draw on September 29, and needed medical attention on the pitch.

Le Normand suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with subdural haematoma, the club confirmed earlier this month. He had made eight appearance since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning the Euros with Spain.

ALSO READ: Flick praises Barca’s unity ahead of Real clash

“Once he is healthy, he can start anew with us like he has just arrived having rested after winning the European Championship,” Simeone said.

Atletico Madrid has played four games across all competitions since Le Normand was sidelined, losing twice, winning once and drawing once, while conceding nine goals.

Asked about the team’s poor defence following its 4-0 loss at Benfica and 3-1 home loss to Lille in the Champions League, Simeone said it came down to decisiveness.

“Both defence and offence prowess make you better... but the reality is decisiveness in the areas and the team that is better in those situations will always be the one closer to winning,” he said.

Sunday’s opponent Betis, which is seventh in La Liga, has lost only once in its five home matches this season, earning 10 of its 15 points from home fixtures.

Simeone’s side is third in La Liga with 20 points, four behind second-placed Real and seven behind leader Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes

Asked if he would be following Atleti’s rivals Real and Barcelona in El Clasico later on Saturday, Simeone said, “My thoughts are irrelevant; what matters is giving value and importance to the game we have to play tomorrow.

“We have a difficult, tough match against a Betis side that plays better each time.”

Atletico has decided not to sell tickets to some of its supporters for five away games in all competitions -- including its La Liga games at Betis and Mallorca -- after sanctions from UEFA and the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Real Betis /

La Liga /

Robin Le Normand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: U Mumba 8-10 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s century powers Hyderabad to 290/1 against Pondicherry on Day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Indian Open: Belgium’s De Roey jumps to joint-lead on Day 3, Hitaashee best Indian on show
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA v FCB in La Liga?
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Madrid boss Ancelotti ‘not losing sleep’ over improved Barca ahead of Clasico
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico preview: Team news, Barca, Los Blancos in prime form for crunch clash
    Reuters
  5. Racism in La Liga: Four detained in Spain over hate campaign against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: U Mumba 8-10 Bengal Warriorz; Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s century powers Hyderabad to 290/1 against Pondicherry on Day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Indian Open: Belgium’s De Roey jumps to joint-lead on Day 3, Hitaashee best Indian on show
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment