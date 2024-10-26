MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA v FCB in La Liga?

Barcelona travels to Madrid sitting top of La Liga on 27 points, three ahead Real, riding a superb performance from its attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 15:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid comes into the match after a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, with Vinicius Jr. scoring a hat-trick in that game.
Off the back of massive Champions League wins over German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga Clasico on Saturday.

One day after Real fought back from two goals down to thrash Dortmund 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick by Vinicius Jr., La Liga leader Barca ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern with a 4-1 rout boosted by three goals from its Brazilian captain Raphinha.

Both Vinicius and Raphinha have arguably their teams’ best players this season and look primed to bring a Brazilian storm to Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium after they passed their biggest tests of the campaign with statement European wins.

Barcelona travels to Madrid sitting top of La Liga on 27 points, three ahead Real, riding a superb performance from its attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha who have scored 21 of Barca’s 33 La Liga goals this season.

Read the full preview here: Real Madrid, Barcelona in prime form for crunch clash

When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm local time (12:30 am the next day in IST)
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is not available on television in India. You can, however, follow the match on the Sportstar website.
How to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live streamed on GRX World.

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

La Liga

