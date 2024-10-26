Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA v FCB in La Liga?

Off the back of massive Champions League wins over German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga Clasico on Saturday.

One day after Real fought back from two goals down to thrash Dortmund 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick by Vinicius Jr., La Liga leader Barca ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern with a 4-1 rout boosted by three goals from its Brazilian captain Raphinha.

Both Vinicius and Raphinha have arguably their teams’ best players this season and look primed to bring a Brazilian storm to Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium after they passed their biggest tests of the campaign with statement European wins.

Barcelona travels to Madrid sitting top of La Liga on 27 points, three ahead Real, riding a superb performance from its attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha who have scored 21 of Barca’s 33 La Liga goals this season.

