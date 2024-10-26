MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand resumes on 198/5; leads by 301 runs; India 156 all out

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 09:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune on Saturday.

  • October 26, 2024 08:48
    Ramandeep Singh gets maiden call-up for South Africa vs India T20I series

    India team for T20 series against South Africa: Ramandeep Singh gets maiden call up, Mayank Yadav out with injury

    The BCCI on Friday announced India’s squad for the four-match T20I series against South Africa.

  • October 26, 2024 08:37
    Can Washington Sundar be the pick of the bowlers, again?

    India will hope to wrap things up in the first session itself with five wickets to go. Sundar already has four in this innings. Can he take a few more or will the pacers, if handed the ball, take some pressure off the tweakers?

  • October 26, 2024 08:25
    Still three days left, but IND on the backseat in this Test. What happens to WTC if India loses?

    How can India qualify for WTC final if it loses second Test against New Zealand?

    If India loses in Punr, Rohit Sharma's men will need to win at least four of their remaining six matches to secure a spot in the WTC Final.

  • October 26, 2024 08:12
    ICYMI: India’s squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy was announced

    India team for Australia tour 2024: Full players list updated, No Shami; Easwaran included

    India team for Border-Gavaskar series: Here’s the complete India squad, venues and timings for the upcoming five-match Ind vs Aus Test series.

  • October 26, 2024 07:57
    Indian bowlers will have to pull multiple rabbits out of the hat, Morne Morkel hopes so

    IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances

    With New Zealand firmly in control over the second Test, with a lead of 301 runs, India needs some steady performances to launch a fightback and ensure that it does not lose a Test series at home after twelve years.

  • October 26, 2024 07:45
    India in a spot of bother!

    IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Santner wreaks havoc to push India to the backseat on Day 2

    Earlier this month, during the tour of Sri Lanka, Santner claimed just one wicket. Against India, he took seven wickets in the second Test, helping his side wrap up the opponent in a little over 150 runs.

  • October 26, 2024 07:34
    Stay Tuned!!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune today. Stay Tuned for updates surrounding the game and live commentary when the action begins...

