IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand resumes on 198/5; leads by 301 runs; India 156 all out

- October 26, 2024 08:48Ramandeep Singh gets maiden call-up for South Africa vs India T20I series
- October 26, 2024 08:37Can Washington Sundar be the pick of the bowlers, again?
India will hope to wrap things up in the first session itself with five wickets to go. Sundar already has four in this innings. Can he take a few more or will the pacers, if handed the ball, take some pressure off the tweakers?
- October 26, 2024 08:25Still three days left, but IND on the backseat in this Test. What happens to WTC if India loses?
- October 26, 2024 08:12ICYMI: India’s squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy was announced
- October 26, 2024 07:57Indian bowlers will have to pull multiple rabbits out of the hat, Morne Morkel hopes so
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances
With New Zealand firmly in control over the second Test, with a lead of 301 runs, India needs some steady performances to launch a fightback and ensure that it does not lose a Test series at home after twelve years.
- October 26, 2024 07:45India in a spot of bother!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune today. Stay Tuned for updates surrounding the game and live commentary when the action begins...
