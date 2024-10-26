Ramandeep Singh’s valiant half-century went in vain as Afghanistan A put up a clinical display to defeat India A by 20 runs and set up a summit clash against Sri Lanka A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament, here on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan A capitalised on a commanding 137-run opening partnership between Sediqullah Atal (83 off 52 balls) and Zubaid Akbari (64 off 41 balls) to post the tournament’s highest total, reaching 206/4.

Afghanistan A ended the powerplay on a high, amassing 20 runs in the sixth over to reach 61 without loss, as Zubaid and Sediqullah dismantled the Indian bowling attack.

Pacer Rasikh Salam then delivered an inspiring death-over spell, claiming three crucial wickets, including two in consecutive balls, to stymie Afghanistan’s scoring surge.

Unlike Afghanistan A, India A suffered a jittery start and lost three wickets inside the powerplay to leave its chase in disarray.

Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar accounted for Abhishek Sharma (7) and Prabhsimran Singh (19) while skipper Tilak Varma (16) fell to Abdul Rahman to reduce India to 48/3 in 5.4 overs.

Ayush Badoni (31; 24b) and Nehal Wadhera (20; 14b) then kept the scoreboard ticking before Afghanistan again triggered a collapse.

India A lost half its lineup by the 13th over before Ramandeep launched a spirited fightback with Nishant Sindhu, building an exhilarating 68-run stand in just 31 balls.

With India needing 53 runs from the last three overs, the momentum swung as Nishant (23 off 13 balls) was run out following a miscommunication.

Tasked with defending 30 runs in the final over, Abdul Rahman (2/32) held his nerve, dismissing Ramandeep on the last delivery and restricting India to 186/7, sealing Afghanistan’s place in the summit clash.

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan by seven wickets

In the first semifinal, Sri Lanka A put up a splendid bowling show to restrict Pakistan Shaheens to a modest 135/9 before cruising to a seven-wicket win. It chased down the target in 16.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha was the architect of its win, returning with 4/21, while Nipun Ranskika and Eshan Malinga bagged two each.