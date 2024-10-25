The BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain for the five-match series. Bumrah previously captained India during the one-off Test in England in 2022, when Rohit Sharma was forced to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mohammed Shami, still recovering from an injury, has been left out of the squad.
Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection due to a chronic groin issue.
Axar Patel could not find a place. However, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has made the cut along with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is expected to be the team’s back-up opener.
Washington Sundar, who recently scored a century for Tamil Nadu in its Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, was added to India’s squad for the second and third Tests against New Zealand at home. Following his career-best figures of 7 for 59 in the ongoing second Test in Pune, Sundar has now earned a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad as well.
Prior to the New Zealand series, Sundar last played a Test match in March 2021, marking his return to the longest format after a lengthy break.
Full Squad
AUS vs IND Test series schedule
