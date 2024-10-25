MagazineBuy Print

India squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia announced: Full players list updated, No Shami; Easwaran included

India players for Border-Gavaskar series: Here’s the complete India squad, venues and timings for the upcoming five-match Ind vs Aus Test series.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 22:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak / The Hindu

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain for the five-match series. Bumrah previously captained India during the one-off Test in England in 2022, when Rohit Sharma was forced to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mohammed Shami, still recovering from an injury, has been left out of the squad.

Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection due to a chronic groin issue.

Axar Patel could not find a place. However, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has made the cut along with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is expected to be the team’s back-up opener.

Washington Sundar, who recently scored a century for Tamil Nadu in its Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, was added to India’s squad for the second and third Tests against New Zealand at home. Following his career-best figures of 7 for 59 in the ongoing second Test in Pune, Sundar has now earned a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad as well.

Prior to the New Zealand series, Sundar last played a Test match in March 2021, marking his return to the longest format after a lengthy break.

Full Squad
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.
AUS vs IND Test series schedule
1. First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium
- 7:50 am IST
2. Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval (D/N)
- 9:30 am IST
3. Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane
- 5:50 am IST
4. Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne
- 5:00 am IST
5. Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney
- 5:00 am IST

