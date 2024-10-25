MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA: Injured captain Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh

Bavuma missed this week’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Dhaka but had travelled with the team looking to continue his rehabilitation and take his place in the side for the second match.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 16:48 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Temba Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm earlier this month.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Temba Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm earlier this month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa is delaying the return of captain Temba Bavuma from injury and he will sit out the second Test against Bangladesh next week, coach Shukri Conrad said on Friday.

Bavuma missed this week’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Dhaka but had travelled with the team looking to continue his rehabilitation and take his place in the side for the second match.

“Yesterday was always going to be the day when we were going to make the decision based on his medical condition,” Conrad said during a virtual press conference.

Also read | India’s WTC Final qualification scenario

“There was a program that he was following, but we didn’t wait for the results. We just feel medically, he is not going to be ready for the second Test, and we will tone down the program so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series.”

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The same injury sidelined him for a lengthy period two years ago.

South Africa hosts Sri Lanka in a two-Test series in late November and early December.

“His absence is a setback,” added Conrad. “He is our best Test player but we know that we are able to deal with setbacks.”

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa in Chittagong starts on Tuesday, with Aiden Markram captaining the side in Bavuma’s place. 

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

South Africa /

Temba Bavuma

