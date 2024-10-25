After stumbling to 156 all out and conceding a lead of more than 300 runs to New Zealand in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune, India appears to be heading toward its first home series loss since 2012.

India currently holds the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 68.06 after 12 matches. Australia is second with 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at 55.56.

Before the series against New Zealand, India seemed to be in a strong position to reach the WTC final, which will be played at Lord’s next summer. However, after a demoralising defeat in Bengaluru and the prospect of another setback in Pune, the path to the final has become much more challenging.

What does India need to do to qualify for the WTC 2023-2025 final next year?

If India suffers a second consecutive loss against New Zealand, its PCT will drop to 62.82.

The team has one match left in the series before heading to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s men will need to win at least four of their remaining six matches to secure a spot in the WTC Final without relying on other teams’ results.

If they fail to achieve this, India will have to depend on favourable outcomes from other series, particularly those involving the other contenders. Sri Lanka, for example, will play both Australia and South Africa in this WTC cycle, and those results will directly impact India’s chances of reaching its third straight WTC final.