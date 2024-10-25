MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Here is the schedule for the third round of matches, to be held from October 26 to 29. A total of 19 games will take place across the Elite and Plate divisions. 

Published : Oct 25, 2024 14:51 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Saurashtra will take on Railways at home in round three of the Ranji Trophy.
Saurashtra will take on Railways at home in round three of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Saurashtra will take on Railways at home in round three of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the third round starting October 26.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the third round.

Defending champion Mumbai will look to build on its winning momentum in the away match against Tripura set to be played in Agartala.

Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3 matches:

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 3 (ELITE)
GROUP A
Tripura vs Mumbai, Agartala - 9:30 AM IST
Baroda vs Odisha, Vadodara - 9:30 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services, Srinagar - 9:30 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Meghalaya, Aurangabad - 9:30 AM IST
Group B
Rajasthan vs Gujarat, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam - 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad vs Puducherry, Hyderabad - 9:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha, Dehradun - 9:30 AM IST
Group C
Bengal vs Kerala, Kolkata - 9:00 AM IST
Bihar vs Karnataka, Patna - 9:00 AM IST
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Mullanpur - 9:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana, Indore - 9:30 AM IST
Group D
Jharkhand vs Chandigarh, Jamshedpur - 9:00 AM IST
Saurashtra vs Railways, Rajkot - 9:30 AM IST
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh, Coimbatore - 9:30 AM IST
Delhi vs Assam, Delhi - 9:30 AM IST
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 3 (PLATE)
Manipur vs Mizoram, Nadiad - 9:30 AM IST
Goa vs Nagaland, Goa - 9:30 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST

