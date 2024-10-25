Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues

The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the third round starting October 26.
With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the third round.
Defending champion Mumbai will look to build on its winning momentum in the away match against Tripura set to be played in Agartala.
Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3 matches:
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 3 (ELITE)
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 3 (PLATE)
