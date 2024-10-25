MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 246/7, trails England by 21 runs; Shakeel scores century

PAK vs ENG: Follow for all the live updates and highlights of day two of the third Test between Pakistan and England being played in Rawalpindi.

Updated : Oct 25, 2024 15:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel in action.
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

