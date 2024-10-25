Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Mitchell as New Zealand crosses 200-run lead; India bowled out for 156
- PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 246/7, trails England by 21 runs; Shakeel scores century
- Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
- Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
- Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE