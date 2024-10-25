MagazineBuy Print

Live

IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Mitchell as New Zealand crosses 200-run lead; India bowled out for 156

IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune on Friday.

Updated : Oct 25, 2024 15:22 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune on Friday.

  • October 25, 2024 15:20
    NZ 140/4 in 34 overs

    Washington back. Three runs from the over.

  • October 25, 2024 15:19
    NZ 137/4 in 33 overs

    FOUR! Blundell punches it through to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Five runs from the over.

  • October 25, 2024 15:13
    NZ 132/4 in 32 overs

    No ball from Washington. Six runs from the over.

  • October 25, 2024 15:10
    NZ 126/4 in 31 overs

    Jadeja with the ball. Just a couple of runs from this over.

  • October 25, 2024 15:06
    NZ 124/4 in 30 overs

    OUT! Washington sends Mitchell back as Jaiswal takes a comfortable catch.

    Mitchell c Jaiswal b Washington 18 (23)

  • October 25, 2024 15:01
    NZ 123/3 in 29 overs

    Ashwin continuing. Six runs from the over.

  • October 25, 2024 14:58
    NZ 117/3 in 28 overs

    Dropped! Pant fails to catch out Latham as the ball gets the slightest of edges. Half-century for skipper Latham as he cuts the ball towards point. His 30th in Tests.

  • October 25, 2024 14:56
    NZ 114/3 in 27 overs

    Ashwin concedes just the two runs in the over.

  • October 25, 2024 14:50
    NZ 112/3 in 26 overs

    Washington continues. Latham sweeps and sweeps well for a FOUR! He inches closer to a half-century.

  • October 25, 2024 14:48
    NZ 106/3 in 25 overs

    Ashwin with the ball. FOUR! Mitchell hits it!

  • October 25, 2024 14:43
    NZ 100/3 in 24 overs

    Washington continues. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have taken the lead past the 200 run-mark. Four off it.

  • October 25, 2024 14:40
    NZ 96/3 in 23 overs

    Ashwin continues. FOUR! Mitchell sweeps for a boundary! Latham takes a single to end the over.

  • October 25, 2024 14:34
    NZ 90/3 in 22 overs

    Washington with the ball. SAVE! A valiant effort from Ashwin at long on as he saves two runs. OUT! Ravindra tries to make space and cut it but completely misses it as Washington catches the batter’s off stump.

    Rachin b Washington 9 (13)

    Daryl Mitchell comes in and gets off the mark with a single.

  • October 25, 2024 14:31
    NZ 87/2 in 21 overs

    Back after Tea. Ashwin to Latham. Flighted up full on the stumps, Latham defends to silly point. Latham brings out the sweep to deep midwicket to pick up a couple.

  • October 25, 2024 14:08
    4
    NZ 85/2 in 20 overs at Tea

    Bumrah continues but not before Rachin mistakenly knocks off the bails! A ball later, FOUR! The batter punches towards the off side and through the covers for a boundary. After that boundary, the pacer makes it a point to bowl to the stumps which results in a couple of dot balls. And that’s Tea.

  • October 25, 2024 14:00
    NZ 79/2 in 19 overs

    Ashwin back. OUT! Young gets caught before wicket, and despite a review, he has to walk back.

    Will Young lbw b Ashwin 23 (28)

    Rachin Ravindra comes in.

  • October 25, 2024 13:53
    NZ 78/1 in 18 overs

    Bumrah with his first over. Just a couple of runs from the pacer’s first over of this innings.

  • October 25, 2024 13:51
    4
    NZ 76/1 in 17 overs

    Jadeja back and FOUR! Young catches the edge and balls goes for a boundary to third man. FOUR! Latham sweeps well for the boundary.

  • October 25, 2024 13:46
    NZ 66/1 in 16 overs

    Washington continues. Just a couple of runs.

  • October 25, 2024 13:44
    NZ 64/1 in 15 overs

    Jadeja to Young, full and straight, defended solidly. Latham looks to come down the track, but has to adjust and defend at the last moment. Four!! The paddle sweep goes fine past the keeper for four. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:40
    NZ 58/1 in 14 overs

    Washington to Young. Short on the body, defended to midwicket. Just a single from the over. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:36
    NZ 57/1 in 13 overs

    Jadeja into the attack. Prodigious turn, beats Young’s attempted sweep. Paddles the next one fine for a couple to bring up the fifty for New Zealand. Latham brings out the reverse and gets it past Rohit at slip to the fence for four. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:33
    NZ 49/1 in 12 overs

    Washington continues. Young almost edges one to leg slip. Gill gets his hand to it but cannot hold on. Latham comes down the track and is beaten by the flight, takes his edge and rolls to short third. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:29
    NZ 46/1 in 11 overs

    Ashwin to Young. Four!! Brings out the reverse sweep and gets it past slip to find the boundary. Turn again, Young manages to flick it to deep fine for a couple. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:24
    W
    NZ 37/1 in 10 overs

    Washington returns. Conway punches a short delivery through cover to pick up two runs. WICKET!! Quick and full, Conway misses his sweep and is trapped plumb in front. 

    Conway lbw b Washington Sundar 17(25)

    Young in at 3. Gets off the mark with a single to long on. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:21
    NZ 34/0 in 9 overs

    Silly point in place for Ashwin. Conway manages to get it past that man for a single on the offside. 86kmph, much slower from Ashwin in comparison to Sundar. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:18
    NZ 33/0 in 8 overs

    Washington to Latham. Four!! Another sweep, another boundary. Speeds continuing to be above 92. NZ spinners were much slower in the 1st innings. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:15
    NZ 29/0 in 7 overs

    Ashwin to Conway, full on off, driven to cover. More air on the next one, Conway inside edges it onto his pads. Four!! Conway brings out the sweep in front of square to find the boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:12
    NZ 25/0 in 6 overs

    Washington to Conway. Short and wide, cut to deep point for a single. Beats Latham’s edge with one that skids on. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:09
    NZ 24/0 in 5 overs

    Appeals for lbw from Ashwin after Latham misses his sweep. Not given on field and India opts to review. Umpire’s call on impact and Latham survives. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:05
    NZ 23/0 in 4 overs

    Washington continues. Latham defends to the offside off the backfoot and scampers across for a quick single. Turn and bounce, Conway is beaten on the outside edge. 

  • October 25, 2024 13:02
    NZ 19/0 in 3 overs

    Ashwin continues. Four! Latham steps down the track and whips one through midwicket for a boundary. Beaten due to the turn and bounce. Four!! Conway steps down the track and lofts one down the ground for four. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:58
    NZ 8/0 in 2 overs

    Washington from the other end. Turn and bounce, beats Latham’s outside edge. Latham sweeps to deep square for a single. Appeals for lbw but Paul Reiffel says no. Conway brings out the reverse sweep but hits it straight to third man. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:55
    NZ 7/0 in 1 over

    Tom Latham and Devon Conway back out to open. R. Ashwin with the new ball in hand. Latham brings out the sweep first ball to get a couple to deep fine leg. Four!! Slightly shorter, Latham punches it through the covers for a boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:43
    W
    IND 156 all out

    WICKET!! Santner traps Bumrah in front. India takes the review. Just played down the wrong line expecting some turn. Three reds and India is bowled out for 156.

    Bumrah lbw b Santner 0(3)

  • October 25, 2024 12:39
    IND 156/9 in 45 overs

    Ajaz continues. Four!! Short and wide, Washington cuts it through point for a boundary. Six!! Tossed up outside off, Washington lofts it straight down the ground for six. Four!! Third boundary of the over for Washington. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:32
    W
    IND 142/9 in 44 overs

    WICKET!! Another one that skids in with the angle from Santner. Jadeja is trapped in front and the umpire raises his finger. India reviews but more of hope this time. Three reds and Jadeja’s cameo comes to an end. Five-wicket haul for Santner.

    Jadeja lbw b Santner 38(46)

    Akash Deep in at 10. Six!! Misses his first attempt but connects on his next. Lofts Santner down the ground for six. 

    WICKET!! Angled in and spinning away, beats Akash Deep’s bat and rattles the off stump. 

    Akash Deep b Santner 6(5)

  • October 25, 2024 12:28
    W
    IND 136/7 in 43 overs

    Ajaz to Washington. Sweeps an over pitched delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Six!! Jadeja continues to find the boundary. Steps down and lofts Ajaz over wide long on for six.

  • October 25, 2024 12:23
    IND 128/7 in 42 overs

    Santner with his 18th over. Washington more content in defending rather than looking for a release shot. Jadeja is beaten on the outside edge after the ball straightens. Two from the over. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:19
    IND 126/7 in 41 overs

    Ajaz continues. Gets one to skid through and rap Jadeja on the pads. Umpire raises his finger but Jadeja reviews. Inside edge suggests the replay. Decision reversed. Six!! Jadeja responds by stepping down the track and lofting Ajaz down the ground. Nine runs from the over. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:13
    IND 117/7 in 40 overs

    Santner continues. Appeals for bat-pad after short leg jumps forward to complete a catch. Nothing from the umpire. Turn again, beats Jadeja and the keeper and runs away for four byes. Replays suggest there was inside edge on that bat-pad appeal but NZ didn’t choose to appeal. Four!! Jadeja steps down and lofts it through wide mid on for a boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:10
    IND 108/7 in 39 overs

    Jadeja and Washington resume after the lunch break. Last batting pair for India. Ajaz with the ball in hand. Full outside off, defended to the offside. Outside off again, kept low, Jadeja manages to defend. Jadeja gets a single off the last ball of the over. 

  • October 25, 2024 12:06
    From the world of cricket!

    From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup

    Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run to record its lowest total in One-Day Cup history during the match against Tasmania on Friday.

  • October 25, 2024 11:22
    IND 107/7 in 38 overs at Lunch

    Santner continues. Just a couple of runs from the over. And that’s Lunch.

  • October 25, 2024 11:17
    IND 103/7 in 36 overs

    Santner continues. Ashwin gets off the mark with a couple straight away. OUT! The ball keeps dangerously low as it gets Ashwin plum in front of the wicket.

    Ashwin lbw b Santner 4 (5)

    Washington Sundar in. Can he turn things for India? First ball and he is met with an lbw call but nothing doing from the umpire.

  • October 25, 2024 11:14
    4
    IND 99/6 in 35 overs

    Phillips with the ball. Jadeja defending. FOUR! After a string of dot balls, Jadeja flicks it towards square leg for a boundary.

  • October 25, 2024 11:09
    IND 95/6 in 34 overs

    Santner back. And another OUT! Sarfaraz tries to lift it over mid off but instead finds O’Rourke.

    Sarfaraz c O’Rourke b Santner 11 (24)

  • October 25, 2024 11:05
    4
    IND 93/5 in 33 overs

    Phillips continues. FOUR! A much-needed boundary for India as Sarfaraz sweeps it over deep mid-wicket. A quick single to end the over.

  • October 25, 2024 11:00
    IND 87/5 in 32 overs

    Santner back. Jadeja and Sarfaraz showing intent with probing shots but just a couple of singles from the over.

  • October 25, 2024 10:55
    IND 85/5 in 31 overs

    Phillips continues. OUT! India’s collapse continues as Phillips gets Pant’s off stump as the wicketkeeper walks back. The ball kept low as Pant went to pull it and caught just air.

    Pant b Phillips 18 (19)

    Ravindra Jadeja the newest batter at the crease.

  • October 25, 2024 10:51
    IND 83/4 in 30 overs

    Santner continues. Just the two runs from the over as the tweaker continues to trouble the Indian batters.

  • October 25, 2024 10:51
    A milestone for Jaiswal notched up during his short cameo

    IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year

    Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to complete 1000 Test runs in a calendar year during Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune on Friday.

  • October 25, 2024 10:47
    4
    IND 81/4 in 29 overs

    Phillips with his second. Some singles and a FOUR from Pant to end the over.

  • October 25, 2024 10:42
    IND 73/4 in 28 overs

    Santner with the ball. Dropped! Sarfaraz goes to defend but the ball catches an edge at the top of the bat and goes to the slip but Mitchell fails to catch it.

  • October 25, 2024 10:36
    IND 72/4 in 27 overs

    Glenn Phillips with his first over. Close! Pant goes down the pitch and hits it straight as the ball kisses Phillips’ fingers and skids down the ground. OUT! The tweaker catches Jaiswal’s outside edge as the ball falls safely into Daryl Mitchell’s hands at the slip.

    Jaiswal c Mitchell b Phillips 30 (60)

    Sarfaraz comes in and takes a single to get off the mark.

  • October 25, 2024 10:29
    IND 68/3 in 26 overs

    Santner to Jaiswal, manages to flick one past short leg for a single. Pant too gets off strike with a slick through fine leg. Another single square on the legside for Jaiswal. The ball turning in has been comfortable to deal with so far. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:25
    IND 65/3 in 25 overs

    Jaiswal tries to cut a length delivery from Ajaz, manages to sneak in a single to point. Pant punches off the backfoot to cover for a single. Five runs from the over

  • October 25, 2024 10:19
    W
    IND 60/3 in 24 overs

    Santner to Kohli. Maintains the offstump line, forcing Kohli forward. WICKET!! Kohli is castled! A loopy full toss which he looked to hoick across the line but misses completely.

    Kohli b Santner 1(9)

    Pant in at 5. Looks to come down the track but is hit on the thigh pads. Four!! Over pitched outside leg stump, Pant sweeps it fine for a boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:15
    IND 56/2 in 23 overs

    Ajaz continues. Jaiswal prods forward and defends on to the offside. Four!! Over pitched outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. Kohli gets off the mark with a single to mid on. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:11
    W
    IND 50/2 in 22 overs

    Bounce for Santner. Ball kicks up and hits Jaiswal on the gloves. Single to mid on brings up 50 for Team India! WICKET! Straighter one from Santner and Gill is rapped again. Reiffel immediately raises his finger. 

    Shubman Gill lbw b Santner 30(72)

    Kohli in at 4. Defends the first one off the back foot. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:08
    IND 49/1 in 21 overs

    Ajaz to Jaiswal. The left-hander looks for the slog sweep but the bad timing only hands him a double. Follows it up with a single. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:06
    IND 46/1 in 20 overs

    Santner to Gill. Four!! Gill brings out his short-arm jab to loft one over midwicket for a boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 10:00
    IND 42/1 in 19 overs

    Ajaz Patel into the attack. Gill sweeps a full delivery to square leg for a single. Soft hands from Jaiswal, guiding one to deep third for a single. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:57
    IND 39/1 in 18 overs

    Gill tucks one from Santner behind square to pick up one. Four!! Jaiswal brings out the reverse sweep to get it over point and to the boundary for four. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:53
    IND 34/1 in 17 overs

    Southee to Gill. Six!! Steps down the track and lofts one straight over the bowler’s head for six. Two fielders in the deep on the legside suggesting a short ball but Southee bowls one wide to Jaiswal who is happy to let it go. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:49
    IND 27/1 in 16 overs

    Santner to Gill. A full ball turns just enough to take the outside edge of Gill’s bat and rolls to point. Gill drives to extra cover to pick up a single. Jaiswal turns one to fine leg to pick up another run. Three singles off the over. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:43
    IND 24/1 in 15 overs

    Southee continues. In and around the off stump line, not giving away anything to the batter. A misfield at mid off allows Gill to rotate strike. Four!! A touch full from Southee to the southpaw, Jaiswal drives it through extra cover for the day’s first boundary. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:40
    IND 19/1 in 14 overs

    Santner to Jaiswal. Full on off stump, Jaiswal prods forward to defend. A touch shorter from Santner, Jaiswal defends off the back foot. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:35
    IND 19/1 in 13 overs

    Southee with the second over of the morning. Gill steps down the ground to negate the movement in the air. A punch drive from Gill through the covers will bring him a couple. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:30
    IND 17/1 in 12 overs

    Gill on strike against Santner. The Indian batter is beaten on the outside edge second ball. Next one comes with the arm and raps the pads, probably missing leg stump. NZ review. Umpire’s call on hitting and Gill survives! Gill paddles one behind square for a single. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:22
    Almost there...

    Big first hour for India with respect to the match and the larger context of the series. A formidable partnership between Jaiswal and Gill and help India take control of proceedings and ensure the fourth innings is a mere formality. India will hope for a sizeable lead in the first innings. 

  • October 25, 2024 09:15
    ICYMI

    IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI: India Women defy odds to tame high-flying Kiwis in series opener

    The Women in Blue brought the high-flying Kiwis to the ground on Thursday. The absence of Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t matter.

  • October 25, 2024 08:37
    There was some chaos surrounding the spectators at Day 1 Lunch

    IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators

    There was chaos at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday as several spectators raised slogans against the local cricket body over the unavailability of drinking water at the venue.

  • October 25, 2024 08:24
    Here’s what New Zealand’s batting coach had to say on Day 1

    IND vs NZ: New Zealand batting coach Ronchi says he expected Pune pitch to turn more on Day 1

    New Zealand’s batting coach Luke Ronchi admitted that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium surface did surprise his team as it did not turn as much as they thought it would on the opening day of the second Test against India.

  • October 25, 2024 08:11
    How did speaking to fellow tweakers help Sundar?

    IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Comeback man Washington Sundar says discussions with Ashwin, Jadeja helped

    Comebacks aren’t always easy. But for Washington Sundar, it turned out to be a ‘special moment’ as he returned to India’s Test side after a long three-and-a-half years with a seven-wicket haul.

  • October 25, 2024 07:58
    Washington Sundar had a seven-star performance on Day 1

    IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul

    All-rounder Washington Sundar picked his maiden Test five-wicket haul during India’s second match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

  • October 25, 2024 07:47
    Day 1 report from Shayan Acharya

    IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Washington Sundar justifies surprise selection as India skittles New Zealand for 259 on Day 1

    Washington justified the team management’s decision to field him in place of Kuldeep Yadav with a seven-wicket haul and bundled out New Zealand for 259.

  • October 25, 2024 07:31
    Stay Tuned!!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune today. Stay Tuned for updates surrounding the game and live commentary when the action begins...

India /

New Zealand

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
