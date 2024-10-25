- October 25, 2024 15:20NZ 140/4 in 34 overs
Washington back. Three runs from the over.
- October 25, 2024 15:19NZ 137/4 in 33 overs
FOUR! Blundell punches it through to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Five runs from the over.
- October 25, 2024 15:13NZ 132/4 in 32 overs
No ball from Washington. Six runs from the over.
- October 25, 2024 15:10NZ 126/4 in 31 overs
Jadeja with the ball. Just a couple of runs from this over.
- October 25, 2024 15:06NZ 124/4 in 30 overs
OUT! Washington sends Mitchell back as Jaiswal takes a comfortable catch.
Mitchell c Jaiswal b Washington 18 (23)
- October 25, 2024 15:01NZ 123/3 in 29 overs
Ashwin continuing. Six runs from the over.
- October 25, 2024 14:58NZ 117/3 in 28 overs
Dropped! Pant fails to catch out Latham as the ball gets the slightest of edges. Half-century for skipper Latham as he cuts the ball towards point. His 30th in Tests.
- October 25, 2024 14:56NZ 114/3 in 27 overs
Ashwin concedes just the two runs in the over.
- October 25, 2024 14:50NZ 112/3 in 26 overs
Washington continues. Latham sweeps and sweeps well for a FOUR! He inches closer to a half-century.
- October 25, 2024 14:48NZ 106/3 in 25 overs
Ashwin with the ball. FOUR! Mitchell hits it!
- October 25, 2024 14:43NZ 100/3 in 24 overs
Washington continues. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have taken the lead past the 200 run-mark. Four off it.
- October 25, 2024 14:40NZ 96/3 in 23 overs
Ashwin continues. FOUR! Mitchell sweeps for a boundary! Latham takes a single to end the over.
- October 25, 2024 14:34NZ 90/3 in 22 overs
Washington with the ball. SAVE! A valiant effort from Ashwin at long on as he saves two runs. OUT! Ravindra tries to make space and cut it but completely misses it as Washington catches the batter’s off stump.
Rachin b Washington 9 (13)
Daryl Mitchell comes in and gets off the mark with a single.
- October 25, 2024 14:31NZ 87/2 in 21 overs
Back after Tea. Ashwin to Latham. Flighted up full on the stumps, Latham defends to silly point. Latham brings out the sweep to deep midwicket to pick up a couple.
- October 25, 2024 14:084NZ 85/2 in 20 overs at Tea
Bumrah continues but not before Rachin mistakenly knocks off the bails! A ball later, FOUR! The batter punches towards the off side and through the covers for a boundary. After that boundary, the pacer makes it a point to bowl to the stumps which results in a couple of dot balls. And that’s Tea.
- October 25, 2024 14:00NZ 79/2 in 19 overs
Ashwin back. OUT! Young gets caught before wicket, and despite a review, he has to walk back.
Will Young lbw b Ashwin 23 (28)
Rachin Ravindra comes in.
- October 25, 2024 13:53NZ 78/1 in 18 overs
Bumrah with his first over. Just a couple of runs from the pacer’s first over of this innings.
- October 25, 2024 13:514NZ 76/1 in 17 overs
Jadeja back and FOUR! Young catches the edge and balls goes for a boundary to third man. FOUR! Latham sweeps well for the boundary.
- October 25, 2024 13:46NZ 66/1 in 16 overs
Washington continues. Just a couple of runs.
- October 25, 2024 13:44NZ 64/1 in 15 overs
Jadeja to Young, full and straight, defended solidly. Latham looks to come down the track, but has to adjust and defend at the last moment. Four!! The paddle sweep goes fine past the keeper for four.
- October 25, 2024 13:40NZ 58/1 in 14 overs
Washington to Young. Short on the body, defended to midwicket. Just a single from the over.
- October 25, 2024 13:36NZ 57/1 in 13 overs
Jadeja into the attack. Prodigious turn, beats Young’s attempted sweep. Paddles the next one fine for a couple to bring up the fifty for New Zealand. Latham brings out the reverse and gets it past Rohit at slip to the fence for four.
- October 25, 2024 13:33NZ 49/1 in 12 overs
Washington continues. Young almost edges one to leg slip. Gill gets his hand to it but cannot hold on. Latham comes down the track and is beaten by the flight, takes his edge and rolls to short third.
- October 25, 2024 13:29NZ 46/1 in 11 overs
Ashwin to Young. Four!! Brings out the reverse sweep and gets it past slip to find the boundary. Turn again, Young manages to flick it to deep fine for a couple.
- October 25, 2024 13:24WNZ 37/1 in 10 overs
Washington returns. Conway punches a short delivery through cover to pick up two runs. WICKET!! Quick and full, Conway misses his sweep and is trapped plumb in front.
Conway lbw b Washington Sundar 17(25)
Young in at 3. Gets off the mark with a single to long on.
- October 25, 2024 13:21NZ 34/0 in 9 overs
Silly point in place for Ashwin. Conway manages to get it past that man for a single on the offside. 86kmph, much slower from Ashwin in comparison to Sundar.
- October 25, 2024 13:18NZ 33/0 in 8 overs
Washington to Latham. Four!! Another sweep, another boundary. Speeds continuing to be above 92. NZ spinners were much slower in the 1st innings.
- October 25, 2024 13:15NZ 29/0 in 7 overs
Ashwin to Conway, full on off, driven to cover. More air on the next one, Conway inside edges it onto his pads. Four!! Conway brings out the sweep in front of square to find the boundary.
- October 25, 2024 13:12NZ 25/0 in 6 overs
Washington to Conway. Short and wide, cut to deep point for a single. Beats Latham’s edge with one that skids on.
- October 25, 2024 13:09NZ 24/0 in 5 overs
Appeals for lbw from Ashwin after Latham misses his sweep. Not given on field and India opts to review. Umpire’s call on impact and Latham survives.
- October 25, 2024 13:05NZ 23/0 in 4 overs
Washington continues. Latham defends to the offside off the backfoot and scampers across for a quick single. Turn and bounce, Conway is beaten on the outside edge.
- October 25, 2024 13:02NZ 19/0 in 3 overs
Ashwin continues. Four! Latham steps down the track and whips one through midwicket for a boundary. Beaten due to the turn and bounce. Four!! Conway steps down the track and lofts one down the ground for four.
- October 25, 2024 12:58NZ 8/0 in 2 overs
Washington from the other end. Turn and bounce, beats Latham’s outside edge. Latham sweeps to deep square for a single. Appeals for lbw but Paul Reiffel says no. Conway brings out the reverse sweep but hits it straight to third man.
- October 25, 2024 12:55NZ 7/0 in 1 over
Tom Latham and Devon Conway back out to open. R. Ashwin with the new ball in hand. Latham brings out the sweep first ball to get a couple to deep fine leg. Four!! Slightly shorter, Latham punches it through the covers for a boundary.
- October 25, 2024 12:43WIND 156 all out
WICKET!! Santner traps Bumrah in front. India takes the review. Just played down the wrong line expecting some turn. Three reds and India is bowled out for 156.
Bumrah lbw b Santner 0(3)
- October 25, 2024 12:39IND 156/9 in 45 overs
Ajaz continues. Four!! Short and wide, Washington cuts it through point for a boundary. Six!! Tossed up outside off, Washington lofts it straight down the ground for six. Four!! Third boundary of the over for Washington.
- October 25, 2024 12:32WIND 142/9 in 44 overs
WICKET!! Another one that skids in with the angle from Santner. Jadeja is trapped in front and the umpire raises his finger. India reviews but more of hope this time. Three reds and Jadeja’s cameo comes to an end. Five-wicket haul for Santner.
Jadeja lbw b Santner 38(46)
Akash Deep in at 10. Six!! Misses his first attempt but connects on his next. Lofts Santner down the ground for six.
WICKET!! Angled in and spinning away, beats Akash Deep’s bat and rattles the off stump.
Akash Deep b Santner 6(5)
- October 25, 2024 12:28WIND 136/7 in 43 overs
Ajaz to Washington. Sweeps an over pitched delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Six!! Jadeja continues to find the boundary. Steps down and lofts Ajaz over wide long on for six.
- October 25, 2024 12:23IND 128/7 in 42 overs
Santner with his 18th over. Washington more content in defending rather than looking for a release shot. Jadeja is beaten on the outside edge after the ball straightens. Two from the over.
- October 25, 2024 12:19IND 126/7 in 41 overs
Ajaz continues. Gets one to skid through and rap Jadeja on the pads. Umpire raises his finger but Jadeja reviews. Inside edge suggests the replay. Decision reversed. Six!! Jadeja responds by stepping down the track and lofting Ajaz down the ground. Nine runs from the over.
- October 25, 2024 12:13IND 117/7 in 40 overs
Santner continues. Appeals for bat-pad after short leg jumps forward to complete a catch. Nothing from the umpire. Turn again, beats Jadeja and the keeper and runs away for four byes. Replays suggest there was inside edge on that bat-pad appeal but NZ didn’t choose to appeal. Four!! Jadeja steps down and lofts it through wide mid on for a boundary.
- October 25, 2024 12:10IND 108/7 in 39 overs
Jadeja and Washington resume after the lunch break. Last batting pair for India. Ajaz with the ball in hand. Full outside off, defended to the offside. Outside off again, kept low, Jadeja manages to defend. Jadeja gets a single off the last ball of the over.
- October 25, 2024 11:22IND 107/7 in 38 overs at Lunch
Santner continues. Just a couple of runs from the over. And that’s Lunch.
- October 25, 2024 11:17IND 103/7 in 36 overs
Santner continues. Ashwin gets off the mark with a couple straight away. OUT! The ball keeps dangerously low as it gets Ashwin plum in front of the wicket.
Ashwin lbw b Santner 4 (5)
Washington Sundar in. Can he turn things for India? First ball and he is met with an lbw call but nothing doing from the umpire.
- October 25, 2024 11:144IND 99/6 in 35 overs
Phillips with the ball. Jadeja defending. FOUR! After a string of dot balls, Jadeja flicks it towards square leg for a boundary.
- October 25, 2024 11:09IND 95/6 in 34 overs
Santner back. And another OUT! Sarfaraz tries to lift it over mid off but instead finds O’Rourke.
Sarfaraz c O’Rourke b Santner 11 (24)
- October 25, 2024 11:054IND 93/5 in 33 overs
Phillips continues. FOUR! A much-needed boundary for India as Sarfaraz sweeps it over deep mid-wicket. A quick single to end the over.
- October 25, 2024 11:00IND 87/5 in 32 overs
Santner back. Jadeja and Sarfaraz showing intent with probing shots but just a couple of singles from the over.
- October 25, 2024 10:55IND 85/5 in 31 overs
Phillips continues. OUT! India’s collapse continues as Phillips gets Pant’s off stump as the wicketkeeper walks back. The ball kept low as Pant went to pull it and caught just air.
Pant b Phillips 18 (19)
Ravindra Jadeja the newest batter at the crease.
- October 25, 2024 10:51IND 83/4 in 30 overs
Santner continues. Just the two runs from the over as the tweaker continues to trouble the Indian batters.
- October 25, 2024 10:51A milestone for Jaiswal notched up during his short cameo
- October 25, 2024 10:474IND 81/4 in 29 overs
Phillips with his second. Some singles and a FOUR from Pant to end the over.
- October 25, 2024 10:42IND 73/4 in 28 overs
Santner with the ball. Dropped! Sarfaraz goes to defend but the ball catches an edge at the top of the bat and goes to the slip but Mitchell fails to catch it.
- October 25, 2024 10:36IND 72/4 in 27 overs
Glenn Phillips with his first over. Close! Pant goes down the pitch and hits it straight as the ball kisses Phillips’ fingers and skids down the ground. OUT! The tweaker catches Jaiswal’s outside edge as the ball falls safely into Daryl Mitchell’s hands at the slip.
Jaiswal c Mitchell b Phillips 30 (60)
Sarfaraz comes in and takes a single to get off the mark.
- October 25, 2024 10:29IND 68/3 in 26 overs
Santner to Jaiswal, manages to flick one past short leg for a single. Pant too gets off strike with a slick through fine leg. Another single square on the legside for Jaiswal. The ball turning in has been comfortable to deal with so far.
- October 25, 2024 10:25IND 65/3 in 25 overs
Jaiswal tries to cut a length delivery from Ajaz, manages to sneak in a single to point. Pant punches off the backfoot to cover for a single. Five runs from the over
- October 25, 2024 10:19WIND 60/3 in 24 overs
Santner to Kohli. Maintains the offstump line, forcing Kohli forward. WICKET!! Kohli is castled! A loopy full toss which he looked to hoick across the line but misses completely.
Kohli b Santner 1(9)
Pant in at 5. Looks to come down the track but is hit on the thigh pads. Four!! Over pitched outside leg stump, Pant sweeps it fine for a boundary.
- October 25, 2024 10:15IND 56/2 in 23 overs
Ajaz continues. Jaiswal prods forward and defends on to the offside. Four!! Over pitched outside off, driven through covers for a boundary. Kohli gets off the mark with a single to mid on.
- October 25, 2024 10:11WIND 50/2 in 22 overs
Bounce for Santner. Ball kicks up and hits Jaiswal on the gloves. Single to mid on brings up 50 for Team India! WICKET! Straighter one from Santner and Gill is rapped again. Reiffel immediately raises his finger.
Shubman Gill lbw b Santner 30(72)
Kohli in at 4. Defends the first one off the back foot.
- October 25, 2024 10:08IND 49/1 in 21 overs
Ajaz to Jaiswal. The left-hander looks for the slog sweep but the bad timing only hands him a double. Follows it up with a single.
- October 25, 2024 10:06IND 46/1 in 20 overs
Santner to Gill. Four!! Gill brings out his short-arm jab to loft one over midwicket for a boundary.
- October 25, 2024 10:00IND 42/1 in 19 overs
Ajaz Patel into the attack. Gill sweeps a full delivery to square leg for a single. Soft hands from Jaiswal, guiding one to deep third for a single.
- October 25, 2024 09:57IND 39/1 in 18 overs
Gill tucks one from Santner behind square to pick up one. Four!! Jaiswal brings out the reverse sweep to get it over point and to the boundary for four.
- October 25, 2024 09:53IND 34/1 in 17 overs
Southee to Gill. Six!! Steps down the track and lofts one straight over the bowler’s head for six. Two fielders in the deep on the legside suggesting a short ball but Southee bowls one wide to Jaiswal who is happy to let it go.
- October 25, 2024 09:49IND 27/1 in 16 overs
Santner to Gill. A full ball turns just enough to take the outside edge of Gill’s bat and rolls to point. Gill drives to extra cover to pick up a single. Jaiswal turns one to fine leg to pick up another run. Three singles off the over.
- October 25, 2024 09:43IND 24/1 in 15 overs
Southee continues. In and around the off stump line, not giving away anything to the batter. A misfield at mid off allows Gill to rotate strike. Four!! A touch full from Southee to the southpaw, Jaiswal drives it through extra cover for the day’s first boundary.
- October 25, 2024 09:40IND 19/1 in 14 overs
Santner to Jaiswal. Full on off stump, Jaiswal prods forward to defend. A touch shorter from Santner, Jaiswal defends off the back foot.
- October 25, 2024 09:35IND 19/1 in 13 overs
Southee with the second over of the morning. Gill steps down the ground to negate the movement in the air. A punch drive from Gill through the covers will bring him a couple.
- October 25, 2024 09:30IND 17/1 in 12 overs
Gill on strike against Santner. The Indian batter is beaten on the outside edge second ball. Next one comes with the arm and raps the pads, probably missing leg stump. NZ review. Umpire’s call on hitting and Gill survives! Gill paddles one behind square for a single.
- October 25, 2024 09:22Almost there...
Big first hour for India with respect to the match and the larger context of the series. A formidable partnership between Jaiswal and Gill and help India take control of proceedings and ensure the fourth innings is a mere formality. India will hope for a sizeable lead in the first innings.
- October 25, 2024 08:37There was some chaos surrounding the spectators at Day 1 Lunch
- October 25, 2024 08:24Here’s what New Zealand’s batting coach had to say on Day 1
IND vs NZ: New Zealand batting coach Ronchi says he expected Pune pitch to turn more on Day 1
New Zealand’s batting coach Luke Ronchi admitted that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium surface did surprise his team as it did not turn as much as they thought it would on the opening day of the second Test against India.
- October 25, 2024 08:11How did speaking to fellow tweakers help Sundar?
- October 25, 2024 07:58Washington Sundar had a seven-star performance on Day 1
- October 25, 2024 07:47Day 1 report from Shayan Acharya
- October 25, 2024 07:31Stay Tuned!!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Pune today. Stay Tuned for updates surrounding the game and live commentary when the action begins...
