MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: McLaren seeks right of review over Norris’ penalty in Austin

Norris was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he overtook Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen four laps from the end of the race.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 09:14 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
McLaren driver Lando Norri and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, race through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix.
McLaren driver Lando Norri and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, race through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

McLaren driver Lando Norri and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, race through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula One leader McLaren has sought a right of review of the stewards’ decision that demoted title contender Lando Norris from third to fourth at last Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, the governing FIA said.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he overtook Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen four laps from the end of the race.

Stewards recognised at the time that Norris, on the outside, had little alternative other than to leave the track due to Verstappen doing the same.

The penalty left Norris 57 points behind triple world champion Verstappen, who finished third, with five rounds remaining including Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

ALSO READ | Red Bull’s Perez aims to turn around poor season at home Grand Prix

McLaren is leading Red Bull by 40 points in the constructors’ championship.

The FIA said a team representative was required to attend a video conference with the stewards at 14:30 Mexican time on Friday, with the hearing in two parts.

The first part will decide whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

If such an element is established, at the stewards’ discretion, a second hearing will then be convened. Red Bull was also notified of the hearing and could seek permission to attend as a “concerned party”.

Related stories

Related Topics

McLaren /

Lando Norris /

Max Verstappen /

red bull /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: McLaren seeks right of review over Norris’ penalty in Austin
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: India 16/1 at Stumps, Rohit out for nought; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: McLaren seeks right of review over Norris’ penalty in Austin
    Reuters
  2. Mexican GP: Red Bull’s Perez aims to turn around poor season at home Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari domination in Austin as title race tightens
    Kavita Menon
  4. Mahindra Racing hopes to move on from last season, with cautious optimism for 2024-25
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. French federation chief Pierre Gosselin aims to bring French GP back in F1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: McLaren seeks right of review over Norris’ penalty in Austin
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: India 16/1 at Stumps, Rohit out for nought; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment