Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins from three in the Europa League with a 1-0 win at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht which enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

The London side made a host of changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and one of the newcomers, 17-year-old Mikey Moore, almost gave them an early lead but headed wide.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson at half-time moved Spurs up a gear and they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Lucas Bergvall was brought down as he went to shoot.

James Maddison passed the ball to Brazilian striker Richarlison who slammed the ball down the middle to put Spurs in front.

AZ had Moller Wolfe sent off for a bad tackle on Johnson as Spurs held on for the win.

Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak

Lazio kept its 100 per cent record with Pedro Rodríguez and Gustav Isaksen on target in a 2-0 win at Twente while English winger Samuel Edozie and Anders Dreyer scored in Anderlecht’s 2-0 victory at home to Ludogorets.

Rangers produced one of the performances of the night with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 4-0 win over FCSB which lifts it to 11th in the table.