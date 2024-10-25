MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht which enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 08:50 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison scores a goal from the penalty against AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League match.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison scores a goal from the penalty against AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison scores a goal from the penalty against AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins from three in the Europa League with a 1-0 win at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht which enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

The London side made a host of changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and one of the newcomers, 17-year-old Mikey Moore, almost gave them an early lead but headed wide.

ALSO READ | Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

The introduction of Brennan Johnson at half-time moved Spurs up a gear and they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Lucas Bergvall was brought down as he went to shoot.

James Maddison passed the ball to Brazilian striker Richarlison who slammed the ball down the middle to put Spurs in front.

AZ had Moller Wolfe sent off for a bad tackle on Johnson as Spurs held on for the win.

Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak

Lazio kept its 100 per cent record with Pedro Rodríguez and Gustav Isaksen on target in a 2-0 win at Twente while English winger Samuel Edozie and Anders Dreyer scored in Anderlecht’s 2-0 victory at home to Ludogorets.

Rangers produced one of the performances of the night with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 4-0 win over FCSB which lifts it to 11th in the table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Europa League 2024-25 /

Europa League /

Tottenham Hotspur /

AZ Alkmaar /

Lazio /

Anderlecht

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini
    AP
  4. Europa League: Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red
    Reuters
  5. Europa League: Dovbyk penalty gives Roma 1-0 win against Kyiv; Ajax, Sociedad and Frankfurt register victories
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  2. Europa League: Dovbyk penalty gives Roma 1-0 win against Kyiv; Ajax, Sociedad and Frankfurt register victories
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red
    Reuters
  4. Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lionel Messi earned more than 22 other MLS teams’ payrolls in 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak
    AFP
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India resumes on 16/1; Washington seven-fer stops New Zealand at 259
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini
    AP
  4. Europa League: Manchester United draws 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red
    Reuters
  5. Europa League: Dovbyk penalty gives Roma 1-0 win against Kyiv; Ajax, Sociedad and Frankfurt register victories
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment