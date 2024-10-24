MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi earned more than 22 other MLS teams’ payrolls in 2024

The MLS Players Association released its salary update on Thursday and Messi’s $12 million base salary and $20,446,667 in total compensation from Inter Miami remained the same as in the initial listing in May.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 23:33 IST , BETHESDA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi kicks the ball to score a goal as New England Revolution defender Xavier Arreaga defends. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi earned more than the entire payrolls of 22 other Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, and Olivier Giroud has $3,675,000 in annualized total compensation under the contract he signed to join Los Angeles FC in July.

The Major League Soccer Players Association released its salary update on Thursday and Messi’s $12 million base salary and $20,446,667 in total compensation from Inter Miami remained the same as in the initial listing in May.

Those figures cover what Messi receives from his MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

Miami, the league’s regular-season Supporters Shield champion, led the league with a record $41.7 million payroll, double all but Toronto ($31.8 million), Los Angeles FC ($22.1 million), the LA Galaxy ($22 million) and Nashville ($21.9 million).

Players on Cincinnati ($21 million) and Houston ($20.5 million) also totaled more than Messi.

Montreal ($11.4 million), Philadelphia ($13.8 million) and Dallas ($13.9 million) are among the lowest payrolls.

Giroud, a 38-year-old striker, joined LA in July on a free transfer from AC Milan. He has a $2.8 million annualized salary for 2024.

Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets is second in the league in salary at $8,499,996 and has $8,774,996 in total compensation. Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne has a $7.5 million salary and $15.4 million in total compensation.

Other notable players who joined MLS during the summer transfer window included Houston forward Ezequiel Ponce ($2.56 million salary, $2,822,200 total compensation), St. Louis midfielder Marcel Hartel ($1,797,600, $2,183,113), Atlanta midfielder Alexey Miranchuk ($2.4 million, $3,685,441), Salt Lake midfielder Diogo Gonçalves ($1.65 million, $1,797,108), Minnesota forward Kelvin Yeboah ($1,225,000), New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe Carballo ($1.02 million, $1,169,777), Cincinnati defender Chidozie Awaziem ($1.08 million, $1,205,675), Austin winger Osman Bukari ($1 million) and LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus ($960,000, $1,216,667).

Among Americans returning to MLS were Colorado right back Reggie Cannon ($750,000, $841,500) and Charlotte defender Tim Ream ($500,000, $577,500).

Former New England forward Jozy Altidore was listed as an MLS pool player at $1,683,750 in salary and $2,242,574 in total compensation. Former Toronto player Michael Bradley was listed as retired with pay and total compensation of $725,000.

