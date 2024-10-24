MagazineBuy Print

Panama’s Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Dumornay named CONCACAF’s players of the year

Carrasquilla was at the heart of the Panama team, which reached the final of the Gold Cup in 2023 and reached the last four of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 22:43 IST , MIAMI

AFP
L-R: Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay.
L-R: Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP/REUTERS
infoIcon

L-R: Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP/REUTERS

Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay were named as CONCACAF’s Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, the confederation said on Thursday.

The awards came after votes from coaches, players, media and supporters and were based on performances over the 2023-24 season.

Carrasquilla, who plays in Major League Soccer with the Houston Dynamo, was at the heart of the Panama team, which reached the final of the Gold Cup in 2023 and reached the last four of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The midfield playmaker also helped the Dynamo to the US Open Cup title and into the MLS Western Conference final.

Dumornay, who plays her club football in France with Lyon, is the first Haitian to win the award and the second Caribbean woman after Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw claimed the accolade last year.

After featuring for Haiti in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Dumornay was the top scorer in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup last year, and she was also named UEFA’s Women’s Champions League Young Player of the Year.

