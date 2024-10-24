MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan Test coach Gillespie urges former players to be judicious in criticism of players

Gillespie admitted that the comments former players made in TV shows and Youtube channels indeed bruised the cricketers.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 22:23 IST , Karachi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference.
Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan’s red-ball format head coach, Jason Gillespie, has urged former cricketers to avoid unwarranted criticism of the national team as he believes it can deeply affect the players.

Gillespie admitted that the comments former players made in TV shows and Youtube channels indeed bruised the cricketers.

“I’m very protective of players and very protective of staff I work with and just want to make sure that the environment that we’re trying to create is a safe space for everyone and if that gets eroded then that can lead to a bit of frustration,” Gillespie told Sky Sports.

The former Australian quick asked the players of yesteryears to be more judicious while airing their opinion, especially on social media.

ALSO READ | Pakistan 73 for 3, trails England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines on Day 1

“A lot of former players have their own space on social media – YouTube, whatever, and they’re paid to have an opinion. One thing that I have noticed here is that the players notice everything and if they get some positive feedback from former players they idolised as kids, that goes a long way when they get some positive reinforcement. But it can have the opposite effect too if there’s a lot of criticism by those former players,” he added.

Gillespie also admitted that he felt frustrated over his reduced role as the head coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had stripped Gillespie and Test skipper Shan Masood their place in the selection committee, besides taking away the say in pitch preparation.

“I think there’s always frustration from time to time. For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication’s spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren’t done how you would like,” Gillespie said.

The New South Welshman admitted that the recent changes in the selection panel have limited his influence.

“It wasn’t what I signed up for, I’ll be completely honest. But this is one of those situations in which you just need to go with the flow. As I said, I’m in a different environment and things are done differently. One can agree or disagree with how things are done, but, ultimately, I’m here to help the Pakistan team do well – help the players get better. So, I’ve put all my focus and energy into that,” he said.

Gillespie said the fact that PCB has already formed the third selection panel since his appointment as head coach was an indication of a different environment.

“Since I’ve been involved, we’re already on our third selection panel. These are the things you just have to take it in your stride and understand that we’re in a different environment and go with the flow. I ask a lot of questions and ask for clarity, which as head coach I’m well within my rights to ask,” he said.

