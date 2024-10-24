IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Comeback man Washington Sundar says discussions with Ashwin, Jadeja helped

Comebacks aren’t always easy. But for Washington Sundar, it turned out to be a ‘special moment’ as he returned to India’s Test side after a long three-and-a-half years with a seven-wicket haul.

At the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, Washington’s incredible performance not only spelled doom for New Zealand, but also reignited the spin bowling all-rounder’s hopes of boarding a plane to Australia next month - either with India’s A team or with the senior men’s team.

The 25-year-old offie from Chennai credits this comeback to his Ranji Trophy performance against Delhi last week, where he scored 152 runs and claimed six wickets.

“Last week was very special. I got to play the Ranji Trophy game. It went really well for me, and then, I got a call-up. I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I got today,” Washington said.

“To be called especially in the middle of a series and to be given an opportunity to play in the playing XI… I’m really grateful to the coach and the captain. It really means a lot. I really wanted to give my 100 per cent throughout today and obviously, I will do that throughout the game,” he said with a smile.

After linking up with India’s Test team in Pune earlier this week, Washington made it a point to have long discussions with seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the training sessions. Those chats certainly helped as Washington got into the groove.

“We communicated a lot and they bring in a lot of qualities, skill sets and experience as well. That really helps for someone who is playing along with them,” Washington said.

“It definitely helped me today and it is special to be playing in the game in which both of them are part of as well. I hope we will get to play a lot more games together…”

Ever since he made his debut a few years ago, there have been debates whether he should be considered as a bowling all-rounder or not. However, Washington put an end to the debate, saying, “As for perception, I shouldn’t be thinking too much about that. I should just be focusing on what I can do as a person, as a cricketer to keep getting better, to find that best version of myself… That’s always been the self-talk for me because I have always wanted to figure out things that would help me evolve as a cricketer. That’s the only thing I have been focusing on in the last few years and I’m really grateful to God for me to be able to experience this kind of situation,” he said with a smile.

The debacle in the series-opener in Bengaluru prompted the team management to call-up Washington ahead of the second Test, and with a sublime performance, he lived up to his name.