MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years

South Africa completed victory before lunch on the fourth day after an impressive performance with bat and ball for its first Test win on the subcontinent in 15 matches.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 17:32 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram plays a shot.
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

A first Test win in the Indian subcontinent for 10 years has come as a major boost to a youthful South African team, captain Aiden Markram said after they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday.

South Africa completed victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before lunch on the fourth day after an impressive performance with bat and ball for its first Test win on the subcontinent in 15 matches, dating back to 2014.

“I think it’s special. We’ve a pretty young, or slightly experienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a result creates a nice buzz in the change room,” said Markram, who was stand-in skipper for the first Test in place of the injured Temba Bavuma.

“It gives us a bit of belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds are maybe stacked against us. I’ve been playing now for a couple of years and never won in the subcontinent, so it is a special moment for us. Having said that, I think the biggest thing you take from it is the belief and the confidence that you actually gain,” Markram told a press conference.

The second Test in Chittagong starts on Tuesday and South Africa has an eye on a potential place in the World Test Championship decider in London next year.

Thursday’s win moved it up to fourth place in the table and with home series to come against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, it has strengthened its chances of qualifying for the final at Lord’s.

“A lot of the game is played from a confidence and a belief and from a mental side of things, so I think that this win will help a lot of us moving forward. We will see if we can put back-to-back performances together, because that’s ultimately what makes a really good team,” Markram said. 

Related Topics

South Africa /

Bangladesh /

Aiden Markram /

World Test Championship /

Temba Bavuma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  2. BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years
    Reuters
  3. IND vs GER, Bilateral hocket series: Aditya Lalage’s attempt in penalty shootout creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany, hockey HIGHLIGHTS: GER wins series 2-1 amidst controversial shootout, IND wins second match 5-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former India captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators
    Shayan Acharya
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada stars in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  2. BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years
    Reuters
  3. IND vs GER, Bilateral hocket series: Aditya Lalage’s attempt in penalty shootout creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany, hockey HIGHLIGHTS: GER wins series 2-1 amidst controversial shootout, IND wins second match 5-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former India captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment