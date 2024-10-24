MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada takes six wickets to lead South Africa over Bangladesh

Rabada helped dismiss Bangladesh for 307 in its second innings, leaving South Africa 106 for victory. It completed the inevitable by reaching 106-3 in 22 overs just before the lunch session on Day 4.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 12:22 IST , MIRPUR - 1 MIN READ

AP
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed six wickets for 39 runs to help South Africa secure a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first Test on Thursday and take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Rabada helped dismiss Bangladesh for 307 in its second innings, leaving South Africa 106 for victory. It completed the inevitable by reaching 106-3 in 22 overs just before the lunch session on Day 4.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 in the first innings and South Africa replied with 308 all out, taking a 202-run lead.’

BAN vs SA highlights

Resuming the day at 283-7 and 81 runs ahead, Bangladesh failed to make any impact as Rabada and Wiaan Mulder sliced through the host with the second new ball.

Rabada struck in the first over, trapping Nayeem Hasan leg-before for his overnight 16 to complete his 15th five-wicket haul in test cricket.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took 5-122 in the first innings, picked up all three South African wickets.

The second and final Test is at Chattogram beginning next Tuesday.

Related Topics

Kagiso Rabada /

Bangladesh /

South Africa

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
