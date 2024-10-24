MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 1st Test Day 4 highlights: South Africa beats Bangladesh by seven wickets, takes 1-0 lead

BAN vs SA: Follow for all the updates and highlights of day four of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa played in Dhaka.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 11:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi.
FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt

