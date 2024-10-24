MagazineBuy Print

SL vs WI, 2nd ODI: Asalanka helps Sri Lanka beat West Indies, take unassailable 2-0 lead

Asalanka, the captain, had won the toss and his team bowled West Indies out for 189 in 36 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 190-5 in 38.2 overs.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 07:41 IST , PALLEKELE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis.
Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis. | Photo Credit: AP

Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten half-century powered Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday, clinching the three-match series 2-0 with one to play.

The match had been reduced to 44 overs per side after a rain-delayed start at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Asalanka, the captain, had won the toss and his team bowled West Indies out for 189 in 36 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 190-5 in 38.2 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka reduced the tourist to 58-8 but a valiant 119-run partnership between Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie for the ninth wicket brought them to a respectable score.

Rutherford scored 80 off 82 deliveries and hit four sixes and seven boundaries. He benefitted from two dropped catches by Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis.

Motie, batting at No. 10, made his maiden international half-century and remained unbeaten on 50 off 61 deliveries including six boundaries.

Also read | Mehidy Hasan rescues Bangladesh from innings defeat vs South Africa

Leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga had the best bowling figures for Sri Lanka with 4-40. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and seamer Asitha Fernando picked three wickets each.

West Indies bowlers took two early wickets during Sri Lanka’s run chase having it two down for 25. But opener Nishan Madushka (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (38) shared 62 runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.

Another 55-run partnership between Asalanka and Janith Liyanage (24) put Sri Lanka closer to victory.

Asalanka made 62 not out off 61 deliveries including a six and seven boundaries.

Seamer Alzarri Joseph had 2-30 for the West Indies.

The final match will be played Saturday at the same venue.

