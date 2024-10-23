MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Mehidy Hasan rescues Bangladesh from innings defeat vs South Africa

The battling Mehidy led his side to 283-7 at stumps, which represented a comeback from 112-6 during a third day interrupted by rain and bad light. Nayeem Hasan was also unbeaten on 16.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 16:10 IST , MIRPUR - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa | Photo Credit: TANVIN TAMIM/AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa | Photo Credit: TANVIN TAMIM/AFP

Mehidy Hasan’s 87 not out helped Bangladesh take an 81-run lead on Wednesday, ending fears of an innings defeat in the first cricket test against South Africa.

The battling Mehidy led his side to 283-7 at stumps, which represented a comeback from 112-6 during a third day interrupted by rain and bad light. Nayeem Hasan was also unbeaten on 16.

Mehidy shared a record 138-run stand with debutant Jaker Ali, who made 58 as the hosts wiped out a first-innings deficit of 202.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 106 in its first innings before South Africa replied with 308, thanks to Kyle Verreynne’s 114.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (4-35) and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-105) then shared seven wickets as South Africa put Bangladesh under even more pressure.

Rabada used the early moisture of the pitch expertly after Bangladesh began the day on 101-3. He pegged back the hosts with two wickets in three balls in the fourth over.

Also read | Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying

Opener Mahmudul Hasan edged to first slip on 40 after being undone by extra bounce.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 6,000 test runs on Day 2, paid the price for a lack of foot movement as Rabada’s fuller length delivery skidded through to rattle the stumps when he was on 33.

Maharaj removed Liton Das for 7 and South Africa sensed a chance to wrap up an early victory. But Mehidy and Jaker then survived a probing spell from Maharaj and Rabada.

Mehidy hit Dane Piedt for a six over his head and drove Maharaj to deep mid-off for a single to raise his ninth test half-century from 94 balls.

Maharaj finally broke through by trapping Jaker lbw to end their partnership, which was Bangladesh’s highest against South Africa for any wicket.

Mehidy, who hit nine fours and one six in 171 balls, continued to frustrate South Africa with support from Nayeem before bad light brought a premature end to the day’s play.

Related Topics

South Africa /

Bangladesh /

Mehidy Hasan

