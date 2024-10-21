Gujarat pipped Andhra by just a wicket in a thrilling Ranji Trophy encounter in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Chasing 143 for a win, Gujarat had to rely on composed 16-run knock from No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla to secure a narrow win against Andhra.
Gujarat’s chase was initially led by Jaymeet Patel and Chinthan Gaja, before Andhra left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan broke the the home side’s back with seven-wicket haul.
This is only the ninth time a team has secured a one-wicket win in the Ranji Trophy. Earlier this year, Karnataka had beaten Railways by the same margin in Surat.
One-wicket wins in Ranji Trophy
- Rajasthan beat J&K (2005)
- Baroda beat Haryana (2012)
- Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu (2015)
- Bengal beat Tamil Nadu (2018)
- Baroda beat Madhya Pradesh (2019)
- Odisha beat Haryana (2020)
- Services beat Haryana (2020)
- Karnataka beat Railways (2024)
