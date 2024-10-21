Gujarat pipped Andhra by just a wicket in a thrilling Ranji Trophy encounter in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Chasing 143 for a win, Gujarat had to rely on composed 16-run knock from No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla to secure a narrow win against Andhra.

Gujarat’s chase was initially led by Jaymeet Patel and Chinthan Gaja, before Andhra left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan broke the the home side’s back with seven-wicket haul.

This is only the ninth time a team has secured a one-wicket win in the Ranji Trophy. Earlier this year, Karnataka had beaten Railways by the same margin in Surat.

One-wicket wins in Ranji Trophy