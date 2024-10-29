MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket, says Delhi coach Sarandeep

Before Rana embarks on the high-profile tour of Australia, he is set to join the India squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai from Friday

Published : Oct 29, 2024 18:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Delhi’s Right arm Fast bowler Harshit Rana in action.
Delhi’s Right arm Fast bowler Harshit Rana in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi’s Right arm Fast bowler Harshit Rana in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Harshit Rana ticked almost all boxes in Delhi’s victory against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, underlining his readiness for the five-Test tour of Australia next month. In a match that began a day after the pacer was named in India’s 18-member squad, the 22-year-old took five wickets in the first innings, scored a half-century at No. 8 and then delivered critical breakthroughs in the second innings to put Delhi on its way to a 10-wicket win.

Before Rana embarks on the high-profile tour of Australia, he is set to join the India squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai from Friday.

ALSO READ: Defending champion Mumbai settles for three points after draw against Tripura

He was already with the India contingent as a travelling reserve for the first Test in Bengaluru before being released for Delhi’s game to get some overs under his belt in a match environment.

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh, who is a former India selector, backed Rana to deliver for the national team. “Rana showed he is totally ready to play Test matches,” Sarandeep said on Tuesday. “If India wants him to play (in Mumbai), I would love to see that. If he ends up playing a Test before going to Australia, then it is better for Harshit and for India, too. I know the mindset that is required to play at the highest level. I told Rana before this game that he is on the verge of an opportunity for India and that he should take a fifer here. He got pumped up and delivered. He is ready to play right now.”

Related Topics

Harshit Rana /

India /

Australia /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Red and Gold Brigade eye first win as Bruzon faces familiar faces
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 140/2 (30) vs NZ-W; Smriti, Harmanpreet continue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manika Batra moves up to 26th in latest ITTF Rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Playing after nearly 100 days, an ‘emotional’ Vijay Shankar enjoys his cricket with Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket, says Delhi coach Sarandeep
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanay picks seven-fer as Hyderabad beats Pondicherry by innings and 50 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 3: Karnataka picks first win in Group C, Mumbai moves up to fourth in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam’s collapse helps Delhi to a 10-wicket victory on final day
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Red and Gold Brigade eye first win as Bruzon faces familiar faces
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 140/2 (30) vs NZ-W; Smriti, Harmanpreet continue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manika Batra moves up to 26th in latest ITTF Rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment