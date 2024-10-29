MagazineBuy Print

Rúben Amorim set to be Manchester United manager: Reports

United, which sacked Ten Hag after a 1-2 loss to West Ham, reportedly approached Portuguese to-division side Sporting CP for Amorim, who has an exit clause of 10 million euros.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 21:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has an exit clause of 10 million euros.
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has an exit clause of 10 million euros. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has an exit clause of 10 million euros. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United has decided to replace Erik ten Hag with Sporting CP’s manager Ruben Amorim, according to reports from the United Kingdom.

United, which sacked Ten Hag after a 1-2 loss to West Ham, reportedly approached Portuguese to-division side Sporting CP for Amorim, who has an exit clause of 10 million euros.

“Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause,” Sporting said in a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange on Tuesday.

Amorim, 39, is among the brightest managerial prospects in Europe and is set to have given the green signal to Sporting Lisbon to begin negotiations with the Old Trafford-based club.

ALSO READ | Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed

The Portuguese was linked with the manager’s role at Liverpool and West Ham United but Arne Slot and Julian Lopetegui joined the respective clubs instead.

Amorim, a central midfielder in his playing days with 14 national team caps, has been the manager of Sporting since 2020 and has won multiple silverware during his time there. He won the Primeira Liga in his first full season in 2020-21 before reporting the success last campaign.

In the 2023-24 season, Sporting won the league with 90 points and scored 96 goals, while losing just twice with 27 goals conceded. In the ongoing season, Sporting has won all its nine matches in the league with a goal difference of 28 while conceding just twice.

He has also won the Portuguese League Cup three times, twice with Sporting and once with Braga, where he began his senior managerial career.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Ruben Amorim

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

