- October 29, 2024 19:56The Red and Gold Brigade arrive at the stadium!
- October 29, 2024 19:42Here’s the Bashundhara Kings starting XI
Anisur (GK), Jumaev, Barman (c), Saad, Kazi, Sohel, MD Sohel, Jonathan Reis, Rakib, Fahim, Valerii
- October 29, 2024 19:39Here’s the East Bengal starting XI
Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Hector Yuste, Madih Talal, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo (c), Diamantakos
- October 29, 2024 19:31How will Oscar Bruzon fare against his former side?
The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.
On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.
Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.
- October 29, 2024 19:15Here’s where you can catch all the LIVE action from the match
Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
BDK vs EBFC: Here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming info of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz 2-1 Puneri Paltan; Pardeep Narwal in action next in Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
- India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 179/2 (36) vs NZ-W; Smriti, Harmanpreet take India near win
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala ends in draw after Day 4 called off after sunset
- Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Lineups out; Diamantakos, Talal in starting XI for Red and Gold Brigade
- Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE