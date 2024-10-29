MagazineBuy Print

Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Lineups out; Diamantakos, Talal in starting XI for Red and Gold Brigade

BDK vs EBFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from East Bengal’s clash against Bashundhara Kings from the group stage match in the 2024-25 AFC Challenge League in Thimpu.

Updated : Oct 29, 2024 19:56 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s DIAMANTAKOS DIMITRIOS (white-No.9) celebrates along with his teammates after scoring goal against Odisha FC during the ISL match Odisha FC against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s DIAMANTAKOS DIMITRIOS (white-No.9) celebrates along with his teammates after scoring goal against Odisha FC during the ISL match Odisha FC against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s DIAMANTAKOS DIMITRIOS (white-No.9) celebrates along with his teammates after scoring goal against Odisha FC during the ISL match Odisha FC against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of East Bengal’s clash against Bashundhara Kings from the group stage match in the 2024-25 AFC Challenge League in Thimpu.

  • October 29, 2024 19:56
    The Red and Gold Brigade arrive at the stadium!
  • October 29, 2024 19:42
    Here’s the Bashundhara Kings starting XI

    Anisur (GK), Jumaev, Barman (c), Saad, Kazi, Sohel, MD Sohel, Jonathan Reis, Rakib, Fahim, Valerii

  • October 29, 2024 19:39
    Here’s the East Bengal starting XI

    Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Hector Yuste, Madih Talal, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo (c), Diamantakos

  • October 29, 2024 19:31
    How will Oscar Bruzon fare against his former side?

    The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.

    On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.

    Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.

  • October 29, 2024 19:15
    Here’s where you can catch all the LIVE action from the match

    Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

    BDK vs EBFC: Here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming info of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between Bashundhara Kings and East Bengal from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.

