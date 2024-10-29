Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Lineups out; Diamantakos, Talal in starting XI for Red and Gold Brigade

How will Oscar Bruzon fare against his former side?

The Red and Gold Brigade opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against host side Paro FC, which saw Madih Talal and Dimitrios Diamantakos score the goals for the Indian side.

On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings is coming off a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.

Oscar Bruzon, the East Bengal head coach, will be facing familiar faces in the Kings - a side which was led to five Bangladesh Premier League titles by the Spaniard during his time in the country.