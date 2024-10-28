AIFF issues statement about controversy during SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 semifinal

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement on Monday about the controversy-marred semifinal between India and Nepal which took place on Sunday, October 27.

“The AIFF will write to SAFF regarding the incidents and will take it up at the appropriate platform. The India U19 women’s team faced an almost similar situation in a SAFF tournament in the recent past, and the AIFF feels such things are not good for the development of football in the region,” the statement read.

There was a long pausea in play after Nepal’s goal was disallowed, which saw both sides take to lengthy conversations with the match officials.

“For the All India Football Federation, the safety of the women players and staff is always of utmost importance,” the AIFF said. “It is proud of the way the Senior Women’s National Team players, support staff, and officials displayed remarkable restraint and conducted themselves on the pitch under tiring circumstances in Kathmandu. The team came out with their heads high.”

After the play resumed, Sabitra Bhandari almost instantly equalised the score line and cancelled out Sangita Basfore’s goal. The match went on to a penalty shootout in which the Nepal side triumphed over India 4-2, with Ashalata Devi and Ranjana Chanu missing their spot kicks.