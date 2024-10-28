FA Cup Triumph (2024): United defeated arch-rival Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley, winning his second
EFL Cup Victory (2023): Ten Hag led United to win the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) against Newcastle, the club’s first trophy in six years
Top Four Finish in Debut Season: He became only the fifth United manager to secure a top four finish in his first league season
Fastest to 20 wins: Ten Hag recorded 20 wins in his first 27 games with United, the fastest in the club’s history to reach the milestone
Win against Liverpool: Ten Hag is also the first United manager to achieve the first competitive win with the club by defeating Liverpool