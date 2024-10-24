Hockey India League returns in a new avatar after seven years

Hockey India League is making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, returning with a new format, teams, and a women’s league for the first time in its history.
Former Indian goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh is the Director of Hockey at Delhi SG Pipers.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the most expensive player in the auction, will play for Soorma Hockey Club, the Punjab-based franchise owned by JSW Sports.
Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was roped in by UP Rudras during the auction.
Dutch defender Jip Janssen will play for Tamil Nadu Dragons.
Argentine-turned-German defender Gonzalo Peillat was the costliest foreigner in the auction.
Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak is the standout star at Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.
Belgian drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx is expected to score bulk of the goals for Kalinga Lancers.
Belgium’s Tom Boon has been the leading scorer an incredible 12 times in competitions featuring three or more teams through his career.
Delhi SG Pipers boasts a formidable attacking lineup that includes India’s best striker Sangita Kumari (front).
Indian defender Udita Duhan, bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, was the most expensive player in women’s auction.
Former India coach Janneke Schopman’s familiarity with Indian and European players was evident as she persisted in acquiring Yibbi Jansen for Odisha Warriors.
Indian skipper Salima Tete will play for Soorma Hockey Club.