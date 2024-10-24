Hockey India League returns in a new avatar after seven years

Hockey India League is making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, returning with a new format, teams, and a women’s league for the first time in its history.

Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Indian goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh is the Director of Hockey at Delhi SG Pipers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the most expensive player in the auction, will play for Soorma Hockey Club, the Punjab-based franchise owned by JSW Sports.

Photo Credit: PTI

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was roped in by UP Rudras during the auction.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch defender Jip Janssen will play for Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentine-turned-German defender Gonzalo Peillat was the costliest foreigner in the auction.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak is the standout star at Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgian drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx is expected to score bulk of the goals for Kalinga Lancers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgium’s Tom Boon has been the leading scorer an incredible 12 times in competitions featuring three or more teams through his career.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Delhi SG Pipers boasts a formidable attacking lineup that includes India’s best striker Sangita Kumari (front).

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian defender Udita Duhan, bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, was the most expensive player in women’s auction.

Photo Credit: PTI

Former India coach Janneke Schopman’s familiarity with Indian and European players was evident as she persisted in acquiring Yibbi Jansen for Odisha Warriors.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian skipper Salima Tete will play for Soorma Hockey Club.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

