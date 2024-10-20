In Pictures: New Zealand ends 36-year wait for a Test win in India

After winning the toss, India elected to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but rain washed out the opening day
Matt Henry’s stunning figures of 5 for 15, the most economic five-for for New Zealand in Test cricket, helped bowl India out for just 46
In response, the Kiwis scored 402 runs, led by Rachin Ravindra’s impressive 134 and Devon Conway’s 91
Tim Southee’s quick 65 runs, featuring four sixes, helped him surpass Virender Sehwag on the all-time list for most sixes in Test cricket
Trailing by 356 runs, India came out with intent. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 52 runs with the strike rate of 82.53 before being dismissed in an unlucky fashion
Virat Kohli steadied the ship for India with a 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan before getting out on what turned out to be the final ball of the third day
Carrying his form from domestic circuit, Sarfaraz scored his maiden Test ton and his partnership with Rishabh Pant helped India erase the 1st innings deficit
Pant’s saga with nervous 90s continued as he fell short of a well-deserved century, getting out for 99
William O’Rourke and Matt Henry excelled with the second new ball and took five quick wickets as India could only set a target of 107 for the visitor
On the final day, Jasprit Bumrah reduced New Zealand to 35 for 2 with the wickets of Tom Latham and Devon Conway
However, Will Young, with Rachin on the other end, eventually hit the winning runs to seal a historic Test victory for the Kiwis in India—their first since 1988