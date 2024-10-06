Why did Harmanpreet Kaur get retired hurt?

At 18.4 overs in the India v Pakistan match, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur appeared to experience neck discomfort while facing Nida Dar’s bowling

Kaur tried to dab the ball down but lost her balance and fell on the ground. The Pakistani keeper Muneeba Ali also had a fumble with the ball

Indian physios came on the field but after a brief consultation, Kaur was seen walking back

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said, “Too soon to say anything, the medics are looking at it. Hopefully she is alright.”

India won the match by 6 wickets. More details on Kaur’s injury are awaited

