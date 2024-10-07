Dipa Karmakar, India’s first Olympic gymnast, bids adieu

The 31-year-old became the first Indian gymnast to reach an Olympic final at Rio 2016

She missed a medal by just 0.15 points, finishing 4th in Rio

She made history at the 2014 Commonwealth Games by winning a bronze medal in the vault, becoming the first Indian woman gymnast to achieve this feat

Dipa is best known for performing the dangerous Produnova vault, mastered only by 4 other women in the world

She was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2016

Over the years, she faced injuries and controversies but kept fighting

“Want to give something back to this sport maybe as mentor or coach,” she said while announcing her retirement through her social media handles

