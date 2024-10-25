Arjun Erigaisi becomes second Indian to cross 2800 in live Elo rating list

GM Arjun Erigaisi became the youngest Indian and only the second from the country after Viswanathan Anand to surpass the coveted 2800 Elo rating mark
The 21-year-old beat Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin during the European Chess Club Cup 2024 to become the 16th player to cross the 2800 rating mark.
Arjun is the third youngest player overall to achieve this feat behind Alireza Firouzja and Five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen
Arjun’s strong performance in the French Team Chess Championship propelled him into the top five of the FIDE standings, making him the highest-ranked Indian player
He has been in excellent form over the past few months, securing an individual and team gold medal in the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest
Earlier, he beat France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in armageddon to clinch the 2024 WR Chess Masters Cup
He finished second in the TePe Sigeman Chess Tournament and also claimed the Menorca Open title in April