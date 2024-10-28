MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3

During Tripura’s Jiwanjot Singh and Sridam Paul’s ominous 91-run fourth-wicket partnership, Ajinkya Rahane was involved in heated debates with the umpires after a couple of leg-before appeals were turned down.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 17:42 IST , AGARTALA - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Just as an alliance between Sridam Paul and Tripura skipper Mandeep Singh was brewing, Himanshu Singh produced two wickets in the span of four balls.
Just as an alliance between Sridam Paul and Tripura skipper Mandeep Singh was brewing, Himanshu Singh produced two wickets in the span of four balls. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Just as an alliance between Sridam Paul and Tripura skipper Mandeep Singh was brewing, Himanshu Singh produced two wickets in the span of four balls. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai overcame a palpable scare, which even unnerved the usually calm Ajinkya Rahane, to secure a crucial 148-run first-innings lead against Tripura in their Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ encounter at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium here on Monday.

During centurion Jiwanjot Singh and Sridam Paul’s ominous 91-run fourth-wicket partnership, Rahane was involved in heated debates with the umpires after a couple of leg-before appeals were turned down. The Mumbai skipper then spilt a tough chance in the slips, saw his fielders concede a couple of boundaries by letting the ball slip through their legs, and gave Shardul Thakur an earful for sloppy fielding at fine-leg.

These blips and a tame performance by the seamers helped Tripura inch closer towards Mumbai’s first-innings score before spinners Himanshu Singh and Shams Mulani wrested the initiative.

However, to add to the ebb and flow of the third day’s play, Mumbai lost both openers cheaply in its second essay to leave the contest ajar.

ALSO READ | Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Harshit Rana hints at inspiration from Australia after maiden Test call-up for India

Earlier, Himanshu struck in his first over of the day, castling Tejasvi Jaiswal after Mohit Avasthi ended nightwatchman Parvez Sultan’s 66-ball vigil. Just as an alliance of substance between Sridam and Tripura skipper Mandeep Singh was brewing, Himanshu was reintroduced, and he produced two wickets in the span of four balls.

In a rush of blood to the head, Sridam stepped out and miscued a slog at long-off before local hero Manisankar Murasingh trudged back for a duck.

Sridam’s dismissal broke Tripura’s resolve as Mulani nabbed a couple of wickets in quick succession before Mandeep, losing partners at the other end, swung for the hills in fading light to stave off the ignominy of conceding the follow-on.

In contrast, Jiwanjot and Sridam were an image of calm in the morning, pulling away Shardul and Avasthi’s innocuous bouncers without peril, but couldn’t pull their side to safety.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Tripura /

Ranji Trophy /

Ajinkya Rahane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes control off Bihar through captain Mayank’s century on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers takes on Dabang Delhi at 8, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Saka regrets Arsenal not showing ‘our best selves’ against Liverpool
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes control off Bihar through captain Mayank’s century on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 3 Round 3: Railways beats Saurashtra by 38 runs; Baroda clinches innings win vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: TN’s Ajith Ram says pitch was one of the most challenging ones he has bowled on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal’s Ishan Porel wrecks Kerala’s top order after rain delay on Day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Erik ten Hag sacked: Man United manager shown the door after West Ham loss in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes control off Bihar through captain Mayank’s century on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers takes on Dabang Delhi at 8, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Saka regrets Arsenal not showing ‘our best selves’ against Liverpool
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Himanshu picks six as Mumbai takes crucial lead against Tripura on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment